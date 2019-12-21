COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Florida lands Carroll

South Florida has hired Arkansas' football strength and conditioning coach.

Trumain Carroll, who has spent the past two seasons with the Razorbacks, was officially announced as the Bulls' strength coach Friday. At South Florida, Carroll will work for first-year Coach Jeff Scott, who previously was co-offensive coordinator at Clemson.

At Clemson, Scott worked with former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, who first hired Carroll as strength coach at SMU in 2015, then brought Carroll with him to Arkansas in 2017. Morris was fired as the Razorbacks' coach in November.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to name a new strength and conditioning coach by the first week of January to prepare for winter conditioning.

-- Matt Jones

UCA's Rochell gets two honors

Robert Rochell of the University of Central Arkansas received two FCS All-American honors this week.

Rochell, a 6-2, 176-pound junior cornerback, was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, and was a third-team selection by STATS FCS.

Rochell, a two-year starter and a first-team All-Southland Conference selection, led the conference with five interceptions and was second in pass breakups with 11. He finished the season with 44 tackles, including 37 solo. He also had 2 1/2 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls to Texas-Dallas

Seth Stanley finished with a team-high 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Sean Coman added 14 points to lead Hendrix College in a 77-69 loss to the University of Texas-Dallas on Friday in Conway.

Jacob Link added 12 points and nine assists for the Warriors (5-5).

Jalen Weber had 30 points to pace the Comets (5-3).

GOLF

ASGA hires Meyl as director of junior golf

The Arkansas State Golf Association announced the hiring of Tyler Meyl as its director of junior golf Friday.

Meyl, 22, earned a degree in recreational sports administration from the University of Arkansas in May. A Dayton, Ohio, native, Meyl graduated from Fayetteville High School in 2015.

"We're thrilled to have Tyler join the staff," ASGA President Stan Lee said. "He has been on staff as an intern all last summer and half of this year, and he has a tremendous love for the game of golf and the ASGA. He will definitely be an asset moving forward."

In addition to his duties as director of junior golf, Meyl will work with the volunteers in the USGA Course Rating Program and assisting senior staff with day-to-day duties.

Meyl will begin his duties with the ASGA on Jan. 2.

WRESTLING

UALR loses to North Carolina

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock won two weight classes in a 35-6 loss to North Carolina on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR's Jayden Carson defeated North Carolina's Jeremiah Derby by decision 10-4 at 125 pounds, and UALR's Paul Bianchi defeated North Carolina's Jaime Hernandez by decision 5-3 at 133 pounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/21/2019