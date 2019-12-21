Trump takes aim at Christianity Today

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump blasted a prominent Christian magazine on Friday, a day after it published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office because of his "blackened moral record."

Trump tweeted that Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, "would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President."

The magazine "has been doing poorly and hasn't been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years," Trump wrote. He questioned whether the magazine would prefer a Democratic president "to guard their religion."

Some of his strongest evangelical supporters, including Graham's son, rallied to his side and against the publication. Their push-back underscored Trump's appeal to the evangelical voting bloc that helped propel him into office and suggested the editorial would likely do little to shake that group's loyalty.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, who now leads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and prayed at Trump's inauguration, tweeted Friday that his father would be "disappointed" in the magazine. Graham added that he "felt it necessary" following the editorial to share that his father, who died last year after counseling several past presidents, voted for Trump. The president thanked Graham for the disclosure.

Christianity Today "represents what I would call the leftist elite within the evangelical community. They certainly don't represent the Bible-believing segment of the evangelical community," Graham said in an interview. He wrote on Facebook: "Is President Trump guilty of sin? Of course he is, as were all past presidents and as each one of us are, including myself."

In a statement issued by the Trump reelection campaign, Cissie Graham Lynch, an advisory board member of Women for Trump and Franklin Graham's daughter, said she was "outraged" to see the publication invoke her grandfather's "name to support their personal political agenda."

The magazine's circulation is estimated at 130,000. In the editorial titled "Trump Should Be Removed from Office," Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote that Democrats "have had it out for" the president since he took office.

But Galli asserted that the facts "are unambiguous" when it comes to the acts that led to the president's impeachment this week by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Trump "attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents," Galli wrote, referring to former Vice President Joe Biden. "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

The schism among Christians about Trump dates back to before his election. Prominent Southern Baptist Russell Moore warned that Trump "incites division" in a 2015 op-ed. The essay cited the Bible in asking fellow Christians to "count the cost of following" him. It later earned tweeted criticism from then-candidate Trump.

But many prominent evangelicals have only intensified their support for Trump as Democrats moved to impeach him.

At the heart of that backing is what pro-Trump evangelicals view as the president's significant record of achievement on their highest priorities, such as his successful installation of more than 150 conservative federal judges and his support for anti-abortion policies.

"No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it's not even close," Trump said Friday in his tweets.

The editorial did not take a position on whether Trump should be removed by the Senate or by popular vote in the 2020 election, calling it "a matter of prudential judgment." But Galli wrote that the need for Trump's removal "is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."

The editorial came one day after Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached. The House charged him with abuse of power and with obstructing Congress in the ensuing probe.

Asked Friday in an interview with CNN about Trump's critical tweets, Galli said the president's characterization of the magazine as far left was "far from accurate." But Galli, who is set to retire from his post next month, also said he is realistic about the impact of his words.

"I don't have any imagination that my editorial is going to shift their views on this matter," Galli said of the president's supporters. "The fact of the matter is Christianity Today is not read by the people -- Christians on the far right, by evangelicals on the far right -- so they're going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be."

In the furor over the editorial, the Trump campaign announced plans for a Jan. 3 event in Miami called "Evangelicals for Trump."

