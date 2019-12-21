FOOTBALL

Seahawks’ DT suspended

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.” Woods will miss the final two regular season games — beginning with Sunday’s game against Arizona — and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for either the NFC championship or the Super Bowl should Seattle make it that far, depending on the Seahawks’ playoff seed. Woods was an important role player for Seattle’s defensive line. He started five of 14 games but saw significant playing time, playing more than 50% of defensive snaps in seven games. Woods was primarily a run stopper and had 32 tackles, 1 sack and 2 forced fumbles.

Steelers cut reserve safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly on Friday hours after the rookie was arrested following an alleged altercation with police at a bar. The 23-year-old Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after authorities said he became combative after refusing to leave Mario’s South Side Saloon early Friday. He was arraigned about 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail. Police say an employee told them Kelly had threatened to punch him for skipping Kelly’s selection on the jukebox. Police say an officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman outside the bar while confronting Kelly. Kelly told police the woman was with him and became aggressive with officers, according to the complaint. Police say Kelly resisted arrest and was punched multiple times by an officer, who said in the complaint that he struck Kelly in an effort to defuse the situation. Kelly was treated at a hospital for a busted lip. Kelly had one interception in 14 games with the Steelers after making the team out of training camp as a free agent. The Steelers did not comment on Kelly’s arrest beyond announcing that they had waived him.

Falcons place guard on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed offensive guard James Carpenter on injured reserve Friday and re-signed lineman Sean Harlow. Carpenter was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. With only two more games to go in a disappointing season, the Falcons (5-9) decided to place the 30-year-old on IR. Carpenter started all 11 games he played for Atlanta after signing as a free agent in March. Harlow was a fourth-round selection in 2017 who has played in only one game, spending most of his time on the Falcons practice squad.

BASEBALL

Cubs, Tepera reach deal

The Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed Friday to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues. The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through August and finished 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA. Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors. Chicago went 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Garcia, Marlins agree

Right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia, who pitched in 64 games this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins that allows him to earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses. Garcia went 1-4 with a 3.61 ERA this year and made $710,000. He became a free agent when the Dodgers failed to offer a 2020 contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. Garcia has 3.66 ERA in 165 games over five major league seasons.

Kinsler retires as player

Ian Kinsler is retiring after 13 years in the major leagues. Playing for the San Diego Padres last season, Kinsler batted .258. He finishes his career with 1,999 hits. His 879 runs in the 2010s were second in the majors to Mike Trout’s 903. Kinsler will continue working for the Padres and will serve as an adviser working with major league and minor league players in spring training and throughout the season.

HOCKEY

Coyotes goalie injured

Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury making a save against the Minnesota Wild. The Coyotes said Friday that Kuemper is week to week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Wild on Thursday night. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice. Kuemper played well last season after Antti Raanta was injured and has been superb sharing the No. 1 goalie job this year. Kuemper entered Thursday’s game second in the NHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and a record of 15-7-2 for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.