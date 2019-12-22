ON BOOKS: A rumination on 2019's memorable tomes

Someone once said there is not enough time.

You really feel that when assigned to write about the best books of any given year. There were probably about a million books published in the U.S. in 2019. Of those, I read maybe 50 from cover to cover. There were others from which I read substantial portions and a lot more skimmed or set aside to be looked at later. I dipped a ladle in the ocean.

How to choose the books I read? By the cover, of course. On the cover, you find the author's name and the publisher and the title. There is artwork; often there are blurbs from other authors or famous people. Sometimes friends call titles to my attention.

Just a few minutes ago a friend presented me with a softcover copy of Tiny Love: The Complete Stories by late great Mississippian Larry Brown. He was a friend of mine. I did not know Algonquin Books had assembled this collection which, according to the copyright page, was published this year. How did I miss it? (Maybe I haven't; I've got it now.)

Also, the whole "year in review" feels especially cheesy when applied to literature. Left to my own devices, I probably wouldn't notice publication dates at all. Every book is brand-new to a fresh reader, and some books retain their power to dazzle and move for millennia.

Shakespeare is likely to rattle and awe the last of our kind. Reading can be both a form of telepathy and time travel -- it can put us inside the heads of dead poets, philosophers and comedians. It doesn't matter when you get to a book, so long as you get to the book.

So maybe there's enough time after all.

Still, I admit I looked over various year-end pieces from the usual suspects before writing this one. There were a lot of buzzy books I didn't read. And others I read but wouldn't recommend -- every year it seems there's some acclaimed

novel that leaves me cold.

I'll leave it to The New York Times to declare "The 10 Best Books of 2019" or Buzzfeed to say "These Are The Best Books Of 2019 " or Good Housekeeping to weigh in on "The 60 Best Books of 2019." I just want to offer up some thoughts on some things I read this past year.

FICTION

A couple of novels that have commanded year-end attention are Ann Patchett's The Dutch House and Colson Whitehead's The Nickel Boys, both of which seem excellent examples of 21st-century American major-league fiction; books that aspire to be both smart and best-selling and argue for the novelist as a still vital voice in our national conversation.

Patchett's story is a dark memory play about a pair of motherless siblings who grow up in the titular house -- a rambling glass-facade place built by Dutch tobacconists -- outside Philadelphia. Whitehead's is rooted in the tragic true story of a juvenile reformatory.

Both are finely observed and professionally realized -- my minority opinion is that The Nickel Boys is better than Colson's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Underground Railroad -- and deserve to be more than virtue-signifying coffee table decorations.

Similarly, Susan Choi's Trust Exercise won the National Book Award in November. Like The Dutch House, it investigates the fallibility of memory and the unreliability of human narrators. If you're into making Top 10 lists, it deserves consideration. Or you could just read it for Choi's psychologically astute renderings of young minds.

Nobody (other than his millions of fans) is picking Lee Child's Blue Moon as one of the year's best books, but Child is a great stylist and a hugely entertaining writer. You can argue that he's not exactly a guilty pleasure, which British academic Andy Martin did in his With Child, a meta-critical look at the aftermath of Child's having written 2016's Make Me.

Martin may or may not be a true believer -- there's a pleasant cheekiness in Make Me that lets us know both he and Child are self-aware enough to enjoy it when the mega-author is compared to Camus -- but his book, his second about Child and his process, was one of the highlights of my reading year.

And while I don't know if James Ellroy's This Storm is genuinely a good book -- Ellroy is aggressively transgressive and sometimes his hard-boiled shtick feels tired -- but the man can write. While there are a lot of writers who get closer to telling us the truth about how and why we live, when confronted with another of his door-stopping novels, I can't wait to lean in and lose myself in his staccato sentences, in the hail of his icy words. Does that make me a bad person?

I'm also sensitive enough to fall for Nancy Hale's quiet drawing-room prose. I always thought of her as one of those writers who was famous for a while before passing, probably deservedly, into obscurity. Hale was well-received by the public and critics in the '30s and '40s and was an early and frequent contributor to The New Yorker.

I consigned her to a sunken place along with the likes of Lloyd C. Douglas, Kathleen Winsor and Jean Rhys, whom I never read but assumed I had figured out. I imagined Hale's work was thoroughly middlebrow, the sort of competent and smart writer more likely to flatter readers than challenge them.

So Where the Light Falls: Selected Stories of Nancy Hale came as a revelation. I doubt I've ever been so wrong about a writer. Hale is a force, a steelier Scott Fitzgerald who wrote sex-haunted stories about the interior lives of upper-class women in such a calm, detached voice it's only later you understand how deep she drew her razor. The newest of these stories is 50 years old, but there's nothing antique about them.

Miriam Toews' Women Talking is informed by a real-life horror story: From 2005 to 2009, nine men in an isolated Mennonite colony in rural Bolivia systematically drugged and raped the community's women and girls while they lay unconscious. Leaders of the patriarchal sect blamed demons.

Toews' novel imagines the aftermath of such atrocities through the minutes of a meeting taken down by August Epps, "an effeminate man who is unable to properly till a field or eviscerate a hog." While the men are temporarily imprisoned -- actions are being taken to bail them out -- the women struggle with the nature of evil and self-determination, revenge and forgiveness.

And for what it's worth, both my wife Karen and I preferred The Memory Police, a new sci-fi novel by Yoko Ogawa (translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder), to Margaret Atwood's somewhat similar blockbuster The Testaments, though part of that is likely attributable to Handmaid's Tale fatigue. Ogawa's book is about the state manipulation of memory and focuses, in exquisite detail, on how a young writer who passively lost her mother to agents of the state decides to fight to try to save her editor, who can still recall many things that are lost to everyone else.

Karen Russell's latest collection, Orange World consists of eight vivid and fantastical stories (four of which I remembered reading in The New Yorker) about characters who find themselves matter-of-factly partying with the dead or dragging them along with them to school or making a deal to breastfeed the devil (who she thinks resembles a "mutant red raccoon").

Scrublands is a high-end detective noir with pretensions to literature by Australian journalist-turned-novelist writer Chris Hammer that reminds me of the work of James Lee Burke and Daniel Woodrell. I enjoyed Tom Barbash's The Dakota Winters, a poignant coming-of-age novel about a young man living in New York's famous Dakota apartments -- the backdrop for Rosemary's Baby and where the likes of Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland and Joe Namath lived -- in the freighted year of 1980. If you know anything about one of the Dakota's most famous residents, John Lennon, you will probably be able to guess where Barbash's novel is heading, but just because we know how every story ends doesn't mean we can't enjoy the journey.

Finally, rapper Logic's (aka Bobby Hall) novel Supermarket came out this year. It's so bad it's kind of touching. It's not Logic's fault that his celebrity led a major publisher to put out the equivalent of a first draft. I hope he tries again after he's read a few more novels.

Before moving on, I should mention the work of Arkansas authors Jake Hinson -- author of a Fargo-esque noir called Dry County -- and Mark Barr, whose first novel Watershed features credible characters with fault lines and weak spots. Though these books are quite different in tone and subject matter, they both achieve an uncommon astringency. Both conjure full worlds, and neither story cheats much toward sentimentality or wishfulness. Both are filled with tough scenes.

And Have You Seen This Man?: The Castro Poems of Karl Tierney, published by Little Rock-based Sibling Rivalry Press and edited by Tierney's friend, poet Jim Cory, serves a dual purpose. It makes a case for Tierney, who didn't publish a book during his lifetime, as one of the major poets of his time, and it provides a fascinating tour of AIDS-plagued San Francisco during the '80s and '90s.

NONFICTION

Is it odd that the books I like best often seem to be those I don't glide through? I spent more time and probably had more fun with Timothy Hampton's Bob Dylan's Poetics: How the Songs Work than any other book in 2019. Hampton is the Aldo and Marie M. Burns Distinguished Professor of French and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Berkeley, and Zone Books is a division of MIT Press, so this is definitely an academic book. But it's one of the best analyses of how Bob Dylan does what he does and why it's different from what a lot of people think he does that I've ever read. It's got a permanent place on my studio bookshelf, right beside the collected works of Greil Marcus.

Another book that I kept in 2019 -- I try to pass on just about everything that crosses my desk these days; I'm no Marie Kondo but we're trying to do better -- is Joan Didion: The 1960s & 70s, edited by David L. Ulin. Didion is a favorite, and this collection allowed me to give away a scattering of paperback editions.

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe is a heartbreaking, meticulously reported account of the political murder of a suspected informer, a widowed mother of 10 named Jean McConville, by the IRA, and a judicious elucidation of the 400-year history of Northern Ireland's Troubles. Preternaturally calm and measured, Keefe's book ought to become required reading for any would-be journalist.

The Bells of Tokyo: Meditations on Time and a City by Anna Sherman (a Little Rock native who now lives in London) is a captivating work of memoir, history and cultural criticism that takes the form of a travelogue, with the author offering short and poignant digressions on the nature of time, architecture and coffee as she wanders through old Tokyo neighborhoods once defined by the city's bells.

For pure pleasure, it's hard to beat K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches by Ty Kepner, The New York Times' national baseball writer. Starting with the days when the pitcher was a mere order taker, a functionary required to put the ball in play by delivering the ball to a hitter's specified happy zone, Kepner takes us on a fascinating and refreshing tour of baseball history as shaped and delimited by 10 species of pitch: slider, fastball, curveball, knuckleball, splitter, screwball, sinker, change-up, spitball and cutter.

From Candy Cummings, the dubious "inventor" of the curveball, to fascinating Mike Marshall, a top reliever in the 1970s with a doctorate in kinesiology who claims to have discovered a stress-free pitching motion, K is unalloyed bliss for baseball fans.

Musician Liz Phair's Horror Stories, a collection of autobiographical essays, is quite possibly the best book by a rock 'n' roll star since Pete Townshend's short-story collection Horse's Neck came out in 1985. Phair is as good a prose stylist as she is a songwriter, and she's unflinchingly honest and hard on herself.

"Losing love can turn you into a ghost in your own life," she writes after another relationship fails. "You go to all the same places, do the same things, but you're not really there ... You're physically present, but emotionally, you're in some parallel dimension from which you cannot escape, no matter how hard you try. Time will refasten what's come unmoored inside you."

Dave Barry's Lessons From Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old Dog is exactly what you'd expect from the genial humorist -- until the bottom falls out three-quarters of the way through. Barry is an underrated, highly disciplined writer whose prolific output shouldn't lead us to presume he's a hack. (He's never been a hack.) This is earnest and honest, a genuinely wonderful book about all we stand to lose.

Similarly, Arkansas-born television and movie producer Harry Thomason would probably describe himself more as a storyteller than a writer, but there's a formidable intellect that informs his first memoir, the gentle toe-dipping Brother Dog. Maybe Harry is saving the more salacious stories of his Hollywood and political adventures for another book, but these memories were worth sharing.

Finally, I want to acknowledge a few books I didn't write about this year. Other writers beat me to saying anything about The Long Southern Strategy: How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics by Angie Maxwell and Todd Shields, political science professors at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and to the political memoir The Education of Ernie Dumas.

And I love Nate Powell and Van Jensen's graphic novel Two Dead.

Style on 12/22/2019