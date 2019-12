As fires rage, Australia warns of dire conditions

A home stands as smoke from the Grose Valley fire rises in the distance in Bilpin, west of Sydney, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Australia’s most populous state has been paralyzed by “catastrophic” fire conditions Saturday amid souring temperatures as wildfires also ravaged the country’s southeast. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

PERTH, Australia -- Australia's most-populous state was paralyzed by "catastrophic" fire conditions Saturday amid soaring temperatures, while one person died as wildfires ravaged the country's southeast, an official said.

"Catastrophic fire conditions are as bad as it gets," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. "Given we have a landscape with so much active fire burning, you have a recipe for very serious concern and a very dangerous day."

Areas in western Sydney were forecast to hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooler air was expected to move through New South Wales late Saturday, although authorities warned that strong winds could push fires in dangerous new directions.

New South Wales is in a seven-day state of emergency, with about 2,000 firefighters facing 100 wildfires.

Two firefighters died Thursday battling blazes southwest of Sydney. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy when a tree fell and caused their vehicle to roll off the road.

Authorities confirmed Saturday that one person died and 15 homes were destroyed in South Australia as a wildfire ravaged the Adelaide Hills on Friday, just 25 miles from the state capital, Adelaide. Another person was critically injured after fighting to save his home from the fires.

A 24-year-old man died in a road crash in South Australia on Friday, which sparked a fire in the area of the Murraylands.

Authorities said 23 firefighters and several police officers have suffered injuries, and more than 98,842 acres have burned across South Australia.

"It is going to be a real scene of devastation, especially for those people in the Adelaide Hills who have been most affected," South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said. "We know that in addition to the buildings and vehicles lost, there are very significant losses in terms of livestock, animals, crops, vineyards."

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. About 7.4 million acres of land has burned nationwide during a torrid past few months, with nine people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.

The devastation has put pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has received criticism for going on a family vacation in Hawaii during the wildfire crisis. He apologized Friday for any offense "caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time."

Morrison cut short his vacation and returned home Saturday night. He was due to visit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service headquarters today.

Debate has again focused on whether Morrison's conservative government has taken enough action on climate change. Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.

