Bailey blocks out miscue

University of Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey looked to be going in for a dunk that was going to cut Valparaiso's lead to one point with 1:48 left in Saturday night's game at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"In my head, I knew I was just fixing to take off," Bailey said.

But instead of taking off for a rim-rattling dunk after making a steal, Bailey lost the ball. Crusaders point guard Daniel Sackey stole it from him.

"It didn't mentally get me out of my game or anything," Bailey said. "I just knew I had to make up for it on the defensive side."

Bailey, a 6-6 senior, more than made up for it with two crucial blocked shots in the final 43 seconds to help the Razorbacks rally for a 72-68 victory.

Bailey first blocked a dunk attempt by 6-5 Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty after the Razorbacks had taken a 68-65 lead on back-to-back three-pointers by Mason Jones.

Then Bailey blocked an attempt by Zion Morgan with 16 seconds left with Arkansas leading 72-68.

Bailey finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and a career-high-matching 5 blocked shots.

"I thought Adrio was awesome," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Loud crowd

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman praised the announced crowd of 15,630 for helping the Razorbacks pull out the victory.

"The crowd was awesome," said Musselman, who was coaching his first game in Simmons Bank Arena. "The environment tonight, not many environments better than that in college basketball, I can tell you that.

"That was so loud. If we're playing in an empty gym, we might not win that game. I can tell everybody in North Little Rock and anybody that came to the game, if we're playing outdoors somewhere five-on-five, we don't win without that loud crowd maybe tonight."

Sills hurts knee

Arkansas starting sophomore guard Desi Sills suffered a bruised left knee in the first half and played just 39 seconds in the second half.

Sills likely wouldn't have played at all in the second half, but Coach Eric Musselman put him into the game with 12:02 left after Mason Jones took a hard fall on a drive to the basket.

Musselman is hopeful Sills will be recovered for the Razorbacks' next game at Indiana on Dec. 29.

"I mean, I don't know," Musselman said. "It's a bruise. It's not like we're going to get it X-rayed or anything like that.

"Hopefully over the break, he can find his way to some ice bags and try to get healthy. It's a deep bruise, so I don't know how long [trainer] Mark [O'Neal] and Desi feel it'll be."

Tech talk

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman drew his second technical foul of the season when he argued a call with 1:02 left in the first half.

Valparaiso guard Zion Morgan slammed Adrio Bailey into the scorer's table while both were going for a loose ball, and the Crusaders were awarded possession.

Musselman got into a heated discussion with official Steven Anderson, who then teed him up.

"I don't really know," Musselman said with a smile when asked what happened on the technical. "I can't remember."

Javon Liberty-Freeman hit 1 of 2 free throws resulting from the technical to give Valparaiso a 32-31 lead.

Musselman's first technical foul came in Arkansas' 82-51 victory over Texas Southern on Nov. 19.

Vs. SEC

Valparaiso fell to 4-14 against teams currently in the SEC.

The Crusaders' last victory against an SEC team was 68-60 over Alabama in a tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2016.

Had to be there

Fans who wanted to watch the Arkansas-Valparaiso game had to do it the old-fashioned way: buy a ticket and come to the arena.

Saturday night marked the only Arkansas game that won't be televised or streamed on the internet this season.

The game was not selected to be televised by any of the SEC's network partners, but because it fell within the SEC Network rights, it wasn't eligible to be broadcast by a third party such as Cox Television or a local station.

Arkansas spent $7 million before the SEC Network's launch in August 2014 to provide television capabilities at all of its sports venues to a studio and control room built in Walton Arena. But Arkansas does not have the capability to independently produce a TV broadcast from an off-campus venue.

The Razorbacks' next game at Indiana on Dec. 29 will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Tipoff is 5 p.m. Central.

After that, the remainder of Arkansas' games will be televised on the SEC Network or one of the ESPN networks.

Bell graduates

Jamario Bell, who played on the Arkansas football team the past five seasons and joined the basketball team the day the Razorbacks' ended the season with a 24-14 loss to Missouri, missed Saturday's shoot-around.

But he had a good excuse.

Bell, a recreation and sport management major, completed his degree during the fall semester and went through graduation ceremonies Saturday in Fayetteville.

The 6-5 senior from Junction City then traveled to North Little Rock and dressed out for Saturday night's game.

In the Rock

Arkansas improved to 94-30 all-time in games played in Little Rock and North Little Rock, including 13-9 in Simmons Bank Arena.

