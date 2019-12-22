Bayless tops off records

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless had 180 receiving yards, a Camellia Bowl record, and was named the game’s MVP.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Senior wide receiver Omar Bayless closed out his Arkansas State University career with an MVP performance in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday evening.

The Sun Belt Conference's player of the year tallied 9 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, helping lift the Red Wolves to a 34-26 victory over Florida International at the Cramton Bowl.

Bayless' 180 receiving yards set a Camellia Bowl record.

Bayless finished his record-breaking season with 93 receptions, 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns, the latter two categories registering as both school and Sun Belt single-season records.

His career totals are 177 receptions, 2,775 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 26 touchdown receptions are the most in program history.

Bowl woes change

The Red Wolves' bowl struggles in the Blake Anderson era hit a pause Saturday.

ASU improved to 2-4 in bowl games with the victory over Florida International. It was the Red Wolves' first bowl victory since defeating Central Florida 31-13 in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

The Red Wolves already had clinched a winning season heading into Saturday's game for the ninth consecutive year. With the win Saturday, ASU recorded its fourth season of at least eight victories under Anderson, and its seventh overall since 2011.

Rainy weather

There was a rainy forecast heading into Saturday's game in Montgomery, but it took awhile for the rain to significantly start coming down.

There were a few sprinkles for most of warmups and the first quarter, but the rain began to pour early in the second quarter. That trend continued for the remainder of the game.

There were multiple dropped passes and a few underthrown balls by both teams. Each team turned the ball over twice, with all four coming in the second half.

Bayless even dropped a wide-open touchdown pass late in the second quarter. The Red Wolves had to settle for a field goal on the drive to make it 20-10 in favor of ASU.

Passing attack

Much was made of Florida International's elite pass defense heading into the Camellia Bowl. The Panthers' secondary gave up an average of 178.5 yards per game, which led Conference USA and ranked sixth nationally.

Even with a downpour for most of the night, redshirt freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher threw for a Camellia Bowl-record 393 yards and four touchdown passes. His 51 pass attempts were a season high for the Red Wolves' offense.

The Red Wolves attacked the FIU secondary from the beginning. Eleven of ASU's 15 plays on its opening series were passes. Hatcher capped it off by hitting Bayless for a 4-yard touchdown pass to put the Red Wolves up 7-0.

Hatcher's 393 passing yards were the most FIU has allowed this season.

Brown ejected

ASU junior defensive end Jeffmario Brown was ejected on the opening play of the second quarter as a result of a targeting call.

Brown lowered his head when closing in to make a tackle on FIU wide receiver Austin Maloney, who picked up a 20-yard reception on a third and 7 to move the Panthers into ASU territory. It resulted in Brown making helmet-to-helmet contact. Replay confirmed the targeting call, Brown was tossed, and the Panthers picked up an extra 15 yards.

FIU scored on the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Napoleon Maxwell to trim ASU's lead to 14-7 with 12:50 left before halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, FIU's top wide receiver -- Tony Gaiter IV -- was ejected after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Emotions high

There was a brief tussle on the field late in the second quarter as FIU's offense drove deep into ASU territory.

A late hit by ASU junior linebacker Caleb Bonner on an FIU receiver had both teams scuffling for a few moments.

Bonner ended up being the only ASU player called for a penalty, which was a personal foul for the late hit. That set up FIU with a first and goal at the 7. The Panthers settled for a 25-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 20-13 with 40 seconds left before halftime.

On the final play of the half, the teams scuffled again briefly before separating to head into the locker room.

Chambers hurt

ASU junior linebacker Tajhea Chambers was helped off the field by trainers late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

Chambers did not put any weight on his right leg as two trainers helped him limp off. Senior Kirk Louis replaced Chambers.

