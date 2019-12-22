Carter's 26 points lead Aggies' efforts

GUAYNBO, Puerto Rico -- Chennedy Carter scored 27 points, Ciera Johnson added 17 and No. 11 Texas A&M held off Montana State 78-67 at the Coqui Classic on Saturday.

Kayla Wells added 13 points for the Aggies (11-1), who have won six consecutive and went 2-0 in the tournament.

It wasn't until Johnson's three-point play in the final minute made it a nine-point game that the Aggies had the game in hand. Carter, who has scored in double figures in 51 consecutive games, and Johnson both had eight rebounds.

Montana State (4-5) was led by Oliana Squires with 15 points, Fallyn Freije with 12 and Darian White with 11.

Carter extended her double-figure scoring streak to 51 games. She surpassed the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game and the 10th time this season.

Montana State scored the first seven points of the game, five by Freije, and led until the closing minutes of the first half. A three-pointer by Tori Martell late in the first quarter had the Bobcats up 19-9. Johnson had a layup and a three-point play, which capped a second 7-0 surge in the second quarter, to help the Aggies take a 35-33 halftime lead.

Leading 57-48 at the end of the third quarter, the Aggies got the lead to 10 early in the fourth before the Bobcats scored eight in a row. Carter scored the Aggies' next six points as they inched ahead and Aaliyah Wilson's clutch three-pointer with just over three minutes to go made it an eight-point game.

In other women's Top 25 games Saturday, Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double and No. 3 Oregon beat Kansas State 89-51. Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles before being pulled late in the third quarter. Erin Boley added 18 points for the Ducks (10-1) and Satou Sabally, back after missing the previous game due to a mild injury, had 14. Peyton Williams had 20 points for the Wildcats (5-5). Ayoka Lee added 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... Rhyne Howard scored 19 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds left, to help No. 14 Kentucky hold off California, 63-61. Kentucky (11-1) led 42-37 at the end of the third quarter, and Howard scored the Wildcats' first 17 points of the fourth quarter. Her layup with 4:57 left made it 55-44, matching Kentucky's largest lead of the game. California (7-3) rallied within four with a 9-2 run and tied it on CJ West's basket with nine seconds remaining. Jaelyn Brown had 18 points to lead the Bears. ... Aari McDonald had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to help No. 18 Arizona continue its best start with a 61-42 victory over UC-Santa Barbara. Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career for the Wildcats. At 11-0, they head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time. ... Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting for No. 22 West Virginia in a 63-57 victory over No. 19 Michigan State in the Florida Sunshine Classic. Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers (8-1). Nia Clouden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4). ... Rae Burrell had a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes and No. 23 Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to beat the University of Portland 88-61. Jordan Horston added a career-high 20 points for Tennessee (9-2). Kylie Jimenez had 15 points for the Vikings (6-4).

Sports on 12/22/2019