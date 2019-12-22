Coaches admirers of newly offered Erin Outley

Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley became the first in-state prospect to receive an offer from University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Friday.

Outley, 6-4, 235, also has offers from Memphis and Kansas, and he is drawing interest from Auburn, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Texas and others.

Two opposing coaches who played against Outley and the Patriots this season say he's worthy of the scholarship offer from the Hogs.

Maumelle offensive coordinator Jerrod Barnhill first noticed Outley as a sophomore.

"It's not too often you see a 6-4, 220-pound sophomore with his type of skill set," Barnhill said. "Erin is a versatile player who has the ability to move inside, outside, or put his hand in the ground. Offensively, he gives an offense all types of advantages in the run and pass game while giving defenses fits.

"You don't see this type of player very often with the type of skill set he possesses."

Erin Outley highlights

arkansasonline.com/1222outley/

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and he had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a freshman, he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley has seen Outley three consecutive years and believes he will be one of the nation's top 2021 prospects.

"He is a three-down tight end in college, meaning he can play in the run and the pass game equally well," Kelley said. "He was great at blocking, catching and running after the catch. Erin will be one of the highest recruited players in his class."