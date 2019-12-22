COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Monday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments.

The Polar Express

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to a viewing of the film The Polar Express, with hot chocolate and candy canes, at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Holiday Closings

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Thursday

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Ongoing

Community Walking Program

MALVERN — Baptist Health-Hot Spring County now offers a Community Walking Program. A walking trail has been built between the hospital and Sullenberger Street, and the trail is wheelchair accessible from the rear parking lot. Enrollment is free to those 18 and older and includes a free walker starter kit with a walking log, T-shirt, water bottle and pedometer. Members receive a monthly newsletter, health-education classes and free health screenings. For more information or to join the program, visit baptist-health.com or call (501) 332-1000.

December Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The December art exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features paintings by Dolores Justus, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Tony Saladino, Rebecca Thompson and Elizabeth Weber, along with photography by Beverly Buys, sculpture by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, woodwork by Gene Sparling, original jewelry and more. The exhibit will continue through Dec. 31. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call (501) 321-2335.

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights display will begin daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 31 at 550 Arkridge Road. Admission is $15 per person, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for members with a current membership card.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Upcoming

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets much be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

