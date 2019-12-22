Conway makes a killing beyond arc

CONWAY -- Conway kept its distance to get back into the win column on short rest Saturday.

The Wampus Cats hit 12 three-pointers, including six of their first seven, to stroll past Sylvan Hills 70-52 on Saturday during the John Stanton Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Senior guard Trey Tull had a game-high 25 points for Conway (4-2), which responded with one of its better shooting efforts after a loss to Fayetteville the previous day.

"When you make shots, it makes your offense look really good," said Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing, whose team shot 59.4% (22 of 37) for the game. "Sylvan Hills is so athletic and long, and they came out in that zone, which I feared. But we shot it well, and anytime you shoot it like that, it makes everything else better."

Senior guard Lucas Foster scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, and senior forward Caleb London had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Wampus Cats, who didn't have to play at a size disadvantage like they did against Fayetteville.

"They came out on fire, and that kind of put us in a hole," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said.

"I applaud our kids in the second half because they didn't go away and kept battling. But Conway just shot it so well. Even when we had a hand in their face, they knocked them down."

In the first half alone, Conway hit 10 three-pointers and shot 73.6% (14 of 19). The Wampus Cats also committed just four turnovers.

That kind of offensive efficiency, combined with 6-of-16 shooting (37.5%) from the Bears, were why Conway built a 44-16 lead by halftime.

Things improved marginally for Sylvan Hills in the second half. The Bears did a better job of running the Wampus Cats off the three-point line, but more poor shooting kept them from putting a dent in the deficit. Sylvan Hills missed 5 of their 19 shot attempts in the period and were down 54-31 going into the fourth.

"We didn't finish it out how I would have liked to because we turned it over way too much late," Longing said. "But over these two days, we've learned a lot because with the two teams we faced, it gave us the kind of looks that we'll see when we start conference. That's the kind of competition you want to face that'll help you get better, and I think we did that."

Sophomore guard Nick Smith had a team-high 21 points for Sylvan Hills (5-3), which finished 16 of 52 (30.7%) from the floor.

FAYETTEVILLE 76, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 52

An 8-0 run to start the second quarter broke a 20-20 tie to propel Fayetteville past Little Rock McClellan.

Junior guard Corey Williams had a team-high 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Bulldogs, who went on to outscore the Lions 27-6 in the second period to establish a 41-24 lead at the half. Junior center Tamaury Releford finished with 10 points and six rebounds. In all, eight players scored at least six points for Fayetteville (7-3).

Senior guard Padrick Martin had 23 points, and senior forward Traevon Darrough added 15 points and 10 rebounds for McClellan (1-7), which led 18-14 after the first period but had trouble holding on to the ball. The Lions committed 29 turnovers for the game.

BENTONVILLE WEST 72, WATSON CHAPEL 41

The Wolverines got another big outing from guard Dillon Bailey to dispose of Watson Chapel.

The senior poured in 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for Bentonville West (3-4), which suffered a close loss to Little Rock Central on Friday but led from start to finish against the Wildcats. Sophomore forward Riley Buccino had 22 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Evan White had all 10 of his points in the first half.

Senior guard Jordan Tillmon had 11 points to pace Watson Chapel (3-6). The Wildcats shot just 5 of 18 in the first half and trailed 39-15 at halftime. They were outrebounded 31-18.

Sports on 12/22/2019