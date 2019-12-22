Washington news in brief

Cotton pays tribute to 'a brave sailor'

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton paid tribute earlier this month to Navy Storekeeper 1st Class John William Craig, a sailor from Monroe, in northeast Arkansas, who died on Dec. 7, 1941.

The petty officer, who served aboard the USS Oklahoma, was one of more than 2,000 service members who perished at Pearl Harbor that day.

The attack by Japan, unanticipated and unprovoked, prompted the U.S. to enter World War II.

American victory and Japanese surrender followed fewer than four years later.

Bringing Craig home to Arkansas took a whole lot longer.

Given the carnage, he could not initially be identified, Cotton noted in a Senate floor speech. His remains, classified as "unknown," were eventually interred in Honolulu at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

After decades "missing in action," however, "Petty Officer Craig is missing no more," Cotton said. "Thanks to the outstanding work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, his remains were accounted for in 2017. ... On the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, he arrived home in Arkansas to his final resting place."

Craig's burial was a "long-overdue moment of honor for a brave sailor," the Republican from Dardanelle said. "It's also a moment of hope for our many military families whose loved ones haven't yet been found -- a reminder that our nation won't rest until every one of our missing heroes is back in our arms or laid to rest with honor."

Vote streak remains intact for Womack

When the U.S. House of Representatives began casting preliminary votes on impeachment Wednesday morning, lawmakers were officially allotted 15 minutes to vote. But since the clock was running on Capitol Hill time, they were permitted to slowly straggle in for more than a half hour before the gavel finally pounded down and the "yeas" and "nays" were formally tallied.

All that extra time was unnecessary for U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, however. The Republican from Rogers was the first Arkansan to cast his vote, completing the task within the first five minutes.

Since Northwest Arkansas residents sent him to Washington in 2010, Womack has been summoned for votes literally thousands of times. He's never missed a single one.

Last year, he cast his 5,000th consecutive vote.

On Wednesday morning, he noted that the streak remains unbroken.

"Lord willing and the creek don't rise, tomorrow night, when we're finished and headed home for the holidays, I will have spent the entire decade in the U.S. House without missing a vote," he said.

Is he proud of his unblemished attendance record, which now will stretch into 2020?

"Very proud," he said. "I mean, I show up. I show up for work."

Sooner or later, "personal tragedy or hardship" could disrupt the streak, he said in a previous interview.

Womack is expected to face Democrat Celeste Williams, a Bella Vista-area nurse practitioner, in November's general election.

Arkansas candle is gift for Floridian

U.S. Sen. John Boozman participated in the annual U.S. Senate Secret Santa gift exchange again this year.

The Republican from Rogers presented U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., with a made-in-Arkansas Aromatique candle.

The Heber Springs company was founded by Patti Upton in 1982.

Her initial concoction was "a melange of native botanicals such as acorns, pine cones, gumballs and hickory nuts, fragranced ... with spices, oils and ingenuity," according to the company's website.

Upton named it "The Smell of Christmas." More than a quarter-century later, it remains her company's "flagship fragrance," the website notes.

The candle was accompanied by a candy-filled tin that depicted Bentonville's Walmart Museum.

While the state's senior senator delivered the gift, he wasn't the one doing most of the legwork, he said.

"Cathy was helpful, my wife, in picking out some things," he said. "She got some things that are very unique to Arkansas."

Boozman's gift was a wooden cutting board, engraved with a map of the state of Arkansas. It came courtesy of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

