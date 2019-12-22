Cowboys, Eagles have a lot on line

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PHILADELPHIA -- Dak Prescott is banged up with a sore shoulder, a finger injury on his throwing hand, and took limited snaps in practice.

Even with nagging -- or worse -- injuries, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Prescott to be in "top form" against Philadelphia.

Prescott is set to tough it out in the game of the season for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a victory over the Eagles today in a division that seemingly no team wanted to win.

Both teams are 7-7, and a playoff berth is still in play for the Eagles. Beat the Cowboys and win in Week 17 against the Giants, and they're in, two seasons after winning the Super Bowl.

There are jobs and reputations on the line, as well: Dallas Coach Jason Garrett could save his job with a division title and a strong playoff run. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could prove to a fanbase that still adores former backup Nick Foles that he can win big games late in the season and show his worth in the postseason.

The Eagles are 2-point underdogs at home for a reason -- the Cowboys won by 27 in their first matchup, and they are 7-2 in Philly under Garrett. The Cowboys have won five of their past six games at Philadelphia.

Aches and all, Prescott is ready to keep the victories rolling.

"He's as tough as they come," Garrett said. "His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I've been around, and that's just what he's all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody."

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is 5-0 against the Eagles and has averaged 163 scrimmage yards per game with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) over that span. He sat for a meaningless regular-season finale in 2016 when the Cowboys had all but clinched the top seed in the NFC. The other missed game against Philadelphia came in 2017 during Elliott's six-game suspension.

The two-time rushing champion said he doesn't have any special memories of the rivalry with the Eagles.

"Just like beating up on them," he said.

Led by Wentz, the Eagles rallied on the final drive in two consecutive weeks to beat the Giants and Redskins and thrust themselves back into the playoff picture. Missing his top three wide receivers, Wentz relied on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, his running backs and former college quarterback Greg Ward to win at Washington.

"He's understanding the game, and it takes time," Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said. "With young quarterbacks and young players in this league, it takes time, and that's where he's headed and it really has been good to see the last couple weeks."

The timing of the Pro Bowl announcement was good for the Dallas offensive line. For the fifth time in six seasons, left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick were selected to the Pro Bowl.

The only exception was last year, when Smith and Martin made it, but Frederick didn't because he missed the entire season with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the nervous system.

While there have been questions about the Dallas front because of an uneven running attack with Elliott, the Cowboys are coming off a season-high 263 yards rushing against the Rams. Elliott and rookie Tony Pollard each had more than 100 yards in the same game for the second time this season, a first for the Cowboys.

Despite the up-and-down rushing attack, the Cowboys are leading the NFL in total offense, and Prescott is in the top five of fewest sacks for a quarterback.

Sports on 12/22/2019