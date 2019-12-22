Evangelicals escalate opposition to anti-Trump editorial

Religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in this September 2017 file photo. More than 100 conservative evangelicals have chided the editor-in-chief of a magazine that published an anti-Trump editorial, saying it was a dig at their characters as well as the president’s. (AP file photo / Evan Vucci )

As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals closed ranks further around Trump on Sunday.

In a letter to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals — including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — chided Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli for penning an anti-Trump editorial, published Thursday, that they portrayed as a dig at their characters as well as the president’s.

“Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” the evangelicals wrote to the magazine’s president, Timothy Dalrymple.

Though no groundswell of new anti-Trump sentiment emerged among evangelicals in the wake of Christianity Today’s editorial, the president fired off tweets Friday accusing the establishment magazine — founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham in 1956 — of becoming a captive of the left.

The letter to the magazine’s president sent on Sunday also included a veiled warning that Christianity Today could lose readership or advertising revenue as a result of the editorial, which cites Trump’s impeachment last week.

Citing Galli’s past characterization of himself as an “elite” evangelical, the letter’s authors told Dalrymple that “it’s up to your publication to decide whether or not your magazine intends to be a voice of evangelicals like those represented by the signatories below, and it is up to us and those Evangelicals like us to decide if we should subscribe to, advertise in and read your publication online and in print, but historically, we have been your readers.”

In addition to Huckabee, signatories of the letter included George Wood, chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann. Another signatory, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, serves on Christianity Today’s board of directors and has been an evangelical adviser to Trump.

On Twitter, Huckabee on Sunday referred to the editorial’s writer as an SJW, or “social justice warrior,” who “has his cheese off the cracker.” He also criticized the editorial last week.

“By claiming ‘facts are unambiguous’ that @realDonaldTrump is guilty, @CTmagazine is plainly lying to readers,” Huckabee wrote. “That’s immoral. Maybe they should drop the politics & get back to reading Bible. They might stumble across a line in Exodus that most of us know as the 8th Commandment.”

The former governor appeared to be referring to one sentence in the editorial: “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”

Galli told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that he views the chances of Trump leaving office, either through a reelection loss or post-impeachment conviction by the Senate, as “probably fairly slim at this point.” The editor-in-chief defended his editorial as less of a “political judgment” than a call for fellow evangelicals to examine their tolerance of Trump’s “moral character” in exchange for his embrace of conservative policies high on their agenda.

“We’re not looking for saints. We do have private sins, ongoing patterns of behavior that reveal themselves in our private life that we’re all trying to work on,” Galli said Sunday. “But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality.”

Galli referred comment on Sunday’s evangelical letter to Dalrymple, who on Sunday published his own strongly worded defense of the magazine’s anti-Trump commentary.

Countering Trump’s suggestion that the magazine had shifted to favor liberals, Dalrymple wrote that the publication is in fact “theologically conservative” and “does not endorse candidates.”

“Out of love for Jesus and his church, not for political partisanship or intellectual elitism, this is why we feel compelled to say that the alliance of American evangelicalism with this presidency has wrought enormous damage to Christian witness,” Dalrymple wrote.

Asked about the editorial’s indictment of Trump by Fox News Sunday, Marc Short — chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, himself a prominent evangelical Christian — cited some of the policy positions that have helped endear the president to many in that voting bloc.

“For a lot of us who are celebrating the birth of our Savior this week, the way that we look at it is that this president has helped to save thousands of similar unplanned pregnancies,” Short said Sunday, adding that “no president has been a greater ally to Israel than this president.”

The Trump campaign is planning a Jan. 3 event in Miami called “Evangelicals for Trump.”