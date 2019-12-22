FYI: Arts and entertainment events Dec. 22-Dec. 31

"A Christmas Carol" -- A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 22; 7 p.m. Dec. 23; 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Dec. 24; 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 26; and 7 p.m. Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

Dec. 22 (Sunday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- The hilarious sequel to "Greater Tuna," 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. Final show. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"The Snowman: A Family Concert" -- SoNA accompanies the award-winning animated film about a young boy who builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him on an adventure to the North Pole, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

One Bethlehem Night -- A display of more than 600 nativities, 2-4 p.m., Forest Hills Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Free. Final day. 855-3555, foresthillschurch.info.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 20, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. The cost is $3 a session with a $2 skate rental fee. playbentonville.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 464-7275.

"A Christmas Carol" -- A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 22; 7 p.m. Dec. 23; 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Dec. 24; 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 26; and 7 p.m. Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

"Miracle on 34th Street" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$12. Email laurieh.anderson@gmail.com.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 27-29, 30-31; Jan. 1, 4-5, 11-12, 17-20, 25-26, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

__

Dec. 23 (Monday)

Holiday Movie Break -- "The Grinch," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

B'Creative Stitchers -- A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Holiday Movies -- "The Grinch," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Night Before Christmas Story Time -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

"Polar Express" -- A showing of the 2004 animated film that follows a young boy who is whisked away on an incredible trip to the North Pole with a train full of other excited children, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

__

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

__

Dec. 26 (Thursday)

Holiday Movie Break -- "Abominable," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Holiday Movies -- "The Nutcracker & The Four Realms," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

__

Dec. 27 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time -- After-Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Craft Day -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Holiday Movies -- "Ugly Dolls," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 28 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Artsy craftsy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for kids. faylib.org.

Frosty Flix -- "Spider-Man: Far From Home," 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

__

Dec. 29 (Sunday)

__

Dec. 30 (Monday)

B'Creative Stitchers -- A group for any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Noon Year's Eve Eve -- Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fifth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies -- "Olaf's Frozen Adventure & Other Holiday Tales," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Lounge -- Mug & cookie decorating, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Dec. 31 (Tuesday)

Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Beer and Hymns -- A sing-along evening of classic hymns and secular audience favorites, 5-7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewery, 801 SE Eighth St., Bentonville. Admission by donation. beerandhymns.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

"A Tuna Christmas" -- The hilarious sequel to "Greater Tuna," 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. Final show. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

One Bethlehem Night -- A display of more than 600 nativities, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22, Forest Hills Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Free. Final day. 855-3555, foresthillschurch.info.

NAN What's Up on 12/22/2019