• Ryan Vincent, commander of the Salvation Army in Annapolis, Md., said workers were shocked to find that a donor dropped jewelry in a red kettle, including a yellow-gold bracelet by Tiffany & Co. that was sold for $1,500, a ring and a second bracelet that features diamonds and rubies.

• Michael Martinez, 30, a Florida police officer, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for threatening a young couple after he pulled them over for running a stop sign and found alcohol and marijuana in the car, telling the teens that they could either strip and run naked through the Everglades or go to jail.

• Larry Bodily, 51, who was convicted of shooting and beating his mother, 68-year-old Karen Willmon, then wrapping her body in black plastic and tucking it between a pile of wood and a garage wall at their Centre, Ala., home, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Jim Davis, 74, a cartoonist from Indiana who draws the Garfield comic strips, is auctioning some of the 1978-2011 hand-drawn strips, which sell on average for around $500 to $700, with the longer Sunday strips selling for $1,500 to $3,000.

• Willie Haughton, 26, of Springfield, Mo., was found guilty of committing two murders within five days, first killing Lance Loveless, 30, to steal his gun and then fatally shooting Robert Hewitt, 49, while Haughton was free on bond in a different case.

• Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, of Benton, La., is accused of killing her 1-year-old baby after an autopsy showed that the child died of kidney failure caused by exposure to acetone, a chemical used in nail polish remover.

• Mike Keeley, a district judge in Kansas, sentenced Erin Baker to 60 days in jail, saying she had some responsibility for the crimes of her boyfriend, who fatally shot his father and wounded two officers before killing himself, because she knew he was a convicted felon with a gun.

• Darren Brewton was charged with sexual battery after police said security video backed up witness and victim accounts that he had pressed his genitals against several people as they were working out at Louisiana State University's gym.

• Dorathy Pike, 26, a nurse who worked at the Troup County jail in Georgia, was charged with improper sexual contact by an employee after investigators said she told them she had been having a physical relationship with an inmate.

A Section on 12/22/2019