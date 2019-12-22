Instructor charged with sexual assault

A music instructor is charged with sexual assault after a 14-year-old girl told police he cornered her and touched her inappropriately during a lesson.

Adam Peoples, 29, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault. He has been released from the Craighead County jail on $100,000 bond.

The 14-year-old told police she knew Peoples as a music instructor through her school's band program, and her parents were paying for private lessons with him.

Peoples and the teen messaged each other on Snapchat, according to a probable cause affidavit from Arkansas State University police, and the girl told officers Peoples sent her explicit photos and told her he had "dreams" about her that were sexual.

During a private lesson Dec. 3 on the Arkansas State University campus, Peoples allegedly pushed the girl against the wall and began kissing her, according to the affidavit.

The girl told police Peoples then assaulted her with his hands before she "jumped back," forcing his hands off of her, according to the affidavit.

After the alleged assault, Peoples continued to contact her on Snapchat, according to the affidavit. He sent nude photographs and requested she send him some, the affidavit states.

Police interviewed Peoples, and initially he told them about a dream like one the girl described but denied any sexual contact or sending or receiving any photos.

According to the affidavit, People admitted in a later interview to sending and receiving photographs and to the assault.

Documents state his next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

NW News on 12/22/2019