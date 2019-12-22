Jones builds up to clutch shots

Less than two minutes remained in the University of Arkansas men's basketball team's game against Valparaiso on Saturday night, and Mason Jones hadn't hit a three-pointer for the Razorbacks.

Then Jones hit two from beyond the arc in the final 1:24 to help Arkansas rally for a 72-68 victory before an announced crowd of 15,630 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Jones, a junior guard who scored a career-high 41 points against Tulsa in Arkansas' previous game a week ago, hit a three-pointer to tie it 65-65 with 1:24 left after a steal by Isaiah Joe.

"I turned down an open look with about two minutes to go," Jones said. "I remember everybody telling me, 'You've got to knock that down. You've got to shoot that. The team needs you to shoot the open shots.'

"Isaiah told me, 'You've got to shoot the next one when you're open.' "

After Joe's steal, he drove to the basket, drew the defense and passed the ball to Jones.

"He dropped it to me, and I didn't hesitate at all," said Jones, who had been 0 of 3 on three-pointers. "I didn't even think about the misses earlier. I just wanted to knock it down and come through for the team."

Jimmy Whitt then made a steal, and Jones hit his second three-pointer to give Arkansas a 68-65 lead with 53 seconds left.

"That was just a little heat check," Jones said of putting up a shot because he felt hot. "To be honest, a heat check at that time of the game is kind of bad, but I trust myself.

"I've just got to keep confidence in myself, and knowing the game wasn't going my way, I was just glad to see my teammates keep pushing me through -- and I was glad to come through for my teammates."

Joe led the Razorbacks (10-1) with 21 points and had seven rebounds. Jones had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists to help him make up for 7 turnovers.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, a 6-5 sophomore who led Valparaiso with 21 points, was going in for a dunk that would have cut Arkansas' lead to one point when 6-6 senior Adrio Bailey blocked him with 43 seconds left.

Bailey came off his man when Freeman-Liberty got by Whitt.

"When I saw Jimmy got beat, it was me, him and the rim, and he had to meet me there," Bailey said. "I was either getting dunked on, or that's my block."

It was Bailey's career-high fourth of five blocked shots in the game.

"I thought Adrio Bailey's block on Freeman-Liberty's dribble-drive to the cup really saved the game for us," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

After the block, Joe was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 70-65 with 36 seconds left.

Elon Gordon hit a three-pointer with 26 seconds left to pull the Crusaders within 70-68.

Jones then caught the inbounds pass, was fouled and hit both free throws with 25.4 seconds for the final margin.

Bailey then got his fifth blocked shot -- matching his career high -- against Zion Morgan. The Crusaders missed their final two shots.

Bailey finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Whitt, a senior guard, had 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Valparaiso junior forward Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 5:12 left.

"Valpo played really hard," Musselman said. "Give them a ton of credit. They're well coached. They're disciplined. They have a special scorer in Freeman-Liberty."

Valparaiso (7-6) went on a 13-5 run -- capped by Liberty-Freeman's three-pointer -- to move ahead 59-51 with 7:27 left, prompting Musselman to call a rare timeout. His main message was to clamp down defensively on Freeman-Liberty, who had just one basket on a layup the rest of the game.

"It's just the way Coach Muss and the way the coaching staff prepare us for these games, and the way we practice this all week," Jones said of working on late-game situations. "It's simple when we get to the game.

"It's all clockwork, and I'm just glad we were able to execute and seal the win."

The Razorbacks jumped out to an 18-5 lead as they started 7 of 12 from the field, and the Crusaders started 2 of 12.

But Valparaiso kept chipping into the lead and took a 34-32 halftime lead when Freeman-Liberty made a steal off of a Jeantal Cylla pass and dunked with 14 seconds left in the half.

"I thought that we played really, really great basketball the first four-and-a-half minutes," Musselman said. "And I thought we played really excellent basketball the last seven-and-a-half minutes."

The Razorbacks had a week to practice for the game, but they also were coming off final exams.

"For whatever reason, the last game before a break is not easy for teams," Musselman said. "In the four years prior to this year, our teams [at Nevada] for whatever reason haven't played great basketball."

The Razorbacks' only loss has been 86-79 in overtime at Western Kentucky. They have a 9-0 record in home games.

"What I did tell the team is, you look across college basketball and there's a team that loses a game like this every single night," Musselman said. "Good teams don't lose a game like this."

