Juco LB familiar with new UA hire

Hutchinson Community College’s head football coach Rion Rhoades calls out to his players during their game against Independence Community College at Gowans Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. HCC defeated Independence 31-21. [Sandra J. Milburn/HutchNews]

The hiring of former Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Coach Rion Rhoades as the University of Arkansas linebackers coach has one of his former players, linebacker Gereme Spraggins, looking at the Hogs.

Spraggins, 6-2, 225 pounds, led the Blue Dragons in tackles as a freshman this season with 70. He also had 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles and an interception.

Gereme Spraggins highlights arkansasonline.com/1222spraggins/ Erin Outley highlights arkansasonline.com/1222outley/

Coach Sam Pittman and Rhoades extended a scholarship offer to Spraggins on Wednesday. He has others from Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia, South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

"I'm excited to get it, especially receiving it from my head Coach Rion Rhoades, who's going to be the linebacker coach at Arkansas," Spraggins said. "That feels good, and it's an SEC offer."

Spraggins has another junior-college season to play, but he is expected to be a December graduate in 2020 and enroll in January 2021.

He said a visit to Arkansas is a possibility.

"When the time comes, I'll look at all my options, but most definitely Arkansas is one of them," Spraggins said.

Rhoades led Hutchinson to a 10-2 record and the No. 3 ranking nationally this season. Spraggins said Rhoades is more than an on-field coach.

"Working with Coach Rhoades has been a fun time," Spraggins said, "He's a great coach. He knows what he's talking about. If you ever need anything, you can go to him. So he's more than just a coach. Especially because he played linebacker and I played linebacker, so we automatically connected and created a bond."

Admirers of Outley

Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley became the first in-state prospect to receive an offer from University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Friday.

Outley, 6-4, 235, also has offers from Memphis and Kansas, and he is drawing interest from Auburn, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Texas and others.

Two opposing coaches who played against Outley and the Patriots this season say he's worthy of the scholarship offer from the Hogs.

Maumelle offensive coordinator Jerrod Barnhill first noticed Outley as a sophomore.

"It's not too often you see a 6-4, 220-pound sophomore with his type of skill set," Barnhill said. "Erin is a versatile player who has the ability to move inside, outside, or put his hand in the ground. Offensively, he gives an offense all types of advantages in the run and pass game while giving defenses fits.

"You don't see this type of player very often with the type of skill set he possesses."

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and he had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a freshman, he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley has seen Outley three consecutive years and believes he will be one of the nation's top 2021 prospects.

"He is a three-down tight end in college, meaning he can play in the run and the pass game equally well," Kelley said. "He was great at blocking, catching and running after the catch. Erin will be one of the highest recruited players in his class."

Email Richard Davenportat rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/22/2019