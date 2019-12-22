Judge receives briefs in officer-firing case

Former Little Rock police officer Charles Starks (left) waits for his appeal hearing to start Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, in Pulaski County Circuit Court. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Clara Turnage)

The attorneys representing the Little Rock Police Department and a former police officer turned in their post-hearing briefs Friday, clearing the way for a judge to decide whether the officer's firing was justified.

Since Charles Starks' first hearing before the city's Civil Service Commission, the attorneys have argued over whether the former officer violated department policy by his actions in the fatal shooting of Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire in February.

After the Civil Service Commission in September upheld Starks' termination in a 5-1 vote, Starks' attorney, Robert Newcomb, appealed the decision to Pulaski County Circuit Court. The case went before Judge Tim Fox on Dec. 10.

Fox said during the brief hearing that he would make a decision after post-hearing briefs that summarize each side's position were submitted. Newcomb and the city's attorneys, Khayyam Eddings and Michael Moore of the Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm, turned in those briefs Friday, according to court records.

Fox will consider the briefs and the more than 1,000 pages of transcribed audio from the 15-hour Civil Service Commission hearing before he makes a final decision.

Newcomb and Lance J. LoRusso, the general counsel for the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police and a former police officer who joined Starks' case in November, speculated on Dec. 10 that the judge likely would render a decision in early January, more than 10 months after Blackshire's death.

On the morning of Feb. 22, the 30-year-old Blackshire drove a black Nissan Altima into a parking lot at 7305 Kanis Road near South Rodney Parham Road. A license plate reader had flagged the car as stolen, and Starks was the first officer to respond to the report. After a few seconds of heated conversation, Blackshire rolled the vehicle forward, striking Starks' leg.

Starks fired his weapon several times and walked in front of the vehicle in what he later said was an attempt to get to his patrol car. The car Blackshire was driving rolled forward and struck Starks, who fired several more times. Eight of the 15 bullets Starks fired struck Blackshire, and he died.

Starks was immediately placed on administrative leave and later was relieved of duty. He was fired on May 6. Two weeks before he was fired, the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office ruled that the shooting was justified.

If Fox chooses to reinstate the former officer, the brief filed Friday requests that Starks be paid back wages, benefits, court costs, and attorney's fees and expenses.

In a letter to Starks notifying him of his termination, Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Starks had violated a general order about officers voluntarily placing "themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

In their filings Friday, the department's attorneys argue that regardless of whether Starks intended for a deadly force scenario to result from his actions, he did walk voluntarily in front of a moving vehicle, which violates the order.

"Intentionally moving in front of a moving vehicle not only made deadly force probable, but it was almost guaranteed," the brief said.

In Starks' letter, Newcomb and LoRusso posit that Starks had no better options.

"The City's support and argument is essentially that Officer Starks could have done something else to avoid ending up in front of the stolen car," the letter said. "Had Officer Charles Starks driven in the opposite direction of the lookout for the stolen vehicle, or eschewed a diligent, thorough search for the stolen car that was intentionally concealed, Officer Starks and Mr. Blackshire would have passed like two ships in the night without a word spoken and without a shot being fired. However, that course of action was not consistent with the oath taken by Officer Charles Starks."

Newcomb also lists the 11 officers and public officials -- with a combined 166 years of experience and service in law enforcement -- who stated that Starks should not be fired.

Eddings and Moore, however, argued that Starks' testimony is the best evidence that he did violate the order.

"The circumstances leading up to Ofc. Starks' decision to move in front of the oncoming vehicle led to one of two guaranteed outcomes; either Ofc. Starks' use of deadly force against Mr. Blackshire in order to stop the threat of a moving vehicle or Mr. Blackshire using deadly force against Ofc. Starks by driving the vehicle into him," the brief said. "This scenario is precisely what the General Order was designed to prevent."

Metro on 12/22/2019