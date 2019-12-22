Little Rock pedestrian struck, killed in I-30 hit and run, troopers say

A vehicle fatally struck a 65-year-old man in Little Rock on Friday, then fled, authorities said.

Raymond Porter of Little Rock was walking on Interstate 30 near the University Avenue exit when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly after 8:40 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Troopers said Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled, according to authorities. No suspects were listed, and no description of the vehicle was included in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when Porter was hit.

At least 481 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.