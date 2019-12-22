LIVE! in NWA: Live music for Northwest Arkansas Dec. 22-31

Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- Fayetteville darlings Anna Moss and Joel Ludford -- Handmade Moments -- are back in their home state to send out the year, and the decade, with a bash at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The indie/folk duo have had a whirlwind year of international touring, a new vinyl release in the spring, and cover album release in November. Crescent City Combo and Rachel Ammons will join. Tickets are $15, $18 at the door, but the event is sure to sell out. handmademomentsmusic.net.

Dec. 22

Happy First Night of Hanukkah!

Winslow Squirrel Jam -- 3-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

Hawk & Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

The Snowman: A Family Concert -- 2 p.m. with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Dec. 23

Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

The Downbeat -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dec. 27

Becky -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The Odds -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice -- 10:30 p.m.; Pam Tillis at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jug Hill Annie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Freddie Mercury Tribute -- 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6, with Eric Matthews Band. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.

Terra Nova Kings -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n' Eights -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Take Cover -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Matts Bar Band -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Hunter Donaldson -- 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Dave Tessier -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Dec. 28

Olympics -- 9 p.m., with Ossicone, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dominic B. Roy -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Double Vision -- 9 p.m. Foreigner tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Smith -- 8:30 p.m., with The Mighty Pines. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.

Matts Bar Band -- 8 p.m. NYE celebration. Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

RetroPill's Night Under the Mistletoe -- 9 p.m. with Lo Temp, Cubby, and Gonza. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20.

The Day After Sunday -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Tony Alvarez -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Sad Daddy -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Dec. 29

Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 30

Zing in the New Year -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Amazeum, Bentonville. Free.

Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. Free.

Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Dec. 31

New Year's Eve!

Escape into 2020 -- 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with Smoothman music, DJ Derrick, Crusade, and The Big Hog Band. The Apollo, Springdale. $150-$200.

Beer & Hymns -- 6 p.m. Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

One for the Money Band -- 8:30 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.

Bobby Valentino -- 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve New Decade Jam. Fayetteville Town Center. $35-$65.

Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- 8:30 p.m., with Crescent City Combo, and Rachel Ammons. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Springdale

90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.

The Roaring Twenties -- 5 p.m. NYE celebration. The Nines, Bentonville.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- 7 p.m. Rockin' NYE Bash, with Tony Alvarez. The Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

The Cate Brothers -- Beloved Northwest Arkansas rockers Ernie and Earl Cate have been performing in their home state together for more than 50 years, but this year seems as good as any to celebrate the milestone. The twin brothers will give a rare performance together at George's Majestic Lounge -- admittedly their favorite place to play -- during George's Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Dec. 27. The duo will bring their country-style rock 'n' roll, rhythm and blues, soul and funk to the stage for the free show. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Pam Tillis -- As a child of country music royalty Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis has always insisted on writing and cutting songs that speak from the soul. On Dec. 27, the multiplatinum-selling artist brings her fan favorites to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free 9 p.m. concert. With 6 No. 1 hits and 14 Top 10 singles, the two-time Grammy-winner knows all about breaking the platinum barrier. Fans can expect to hear favorites from across her career like "Don't Tell Me What To Do," "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Shake the Sugar Tree," among some of her other 30 Billboard singles. (800) 754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, or pamtillis.com.

NAN What's Up on 12/22/2019