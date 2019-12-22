LIVE! in NWA: Live music for Northwest Arkansas Dec. 22-31

Dec. 22
Happy First Night of Hanukkah!
Winslow Squirrel Jam -- 3-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.
Hawk & Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
The Snowman: A Family Concert -- 2 p.m. with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Dec. 23
Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
Dec. 26
The Downbeat -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dec. 27
Becky -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The Odds -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Western Justice -- 10:30 p.m.; Pam Tillis at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jug Hill Annie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Freddie Mercury Tribute -- 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6, with Eric Matthews Band. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.
Terra Nova Kings -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n' Eights -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Take Cover -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Matts Bar Band -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Hunter Donaldson -- 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Dave Tessier -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Dec. 28
Olympics -- 9 p.m., with Ossicone, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dominic B. Roy -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rocket Science -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Double Vision -- 9 p.m. Foreigner tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Big Smith -- 8:30 p.m., with The Mighty Pines. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.
Matts Bar Band -- 8 p.m. NYE celebration. Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
RetroPill's Night Under the Mistletoe -- 9 p.m. with Lo Temp, Cubby, and Gonza. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20.
The Day After Sunday -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Tony Alvarez -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Sad Daddy -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Dec. 29
Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Dec. 30
Zing in the New Year -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Amazeum, Bentonville. Free.
Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. Free.
Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve!
Escape into 2020 -- 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with Smoothman music, DJ Derrick, Crusade, and The Big Hog Band. The Apollo, Springdale. $150-$200.
Beer & Hymns -- 6 p.m. Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
One for the Money Band -- 8:30 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.
Bobby Valentino -- 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve New Decade Jam. Fayetteville Town Center. $35-$65.
Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- 8:30 p.m., with Crescent City Combo, and Rachel Ammons. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Springdale
90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.
The Roaring Twenties -- 5 p.m. NYE celebration. The Nines, Bentonville.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- 7 p.m. Rockin' NYE Bash, with Tony Alvarez. The Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA