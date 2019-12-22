Ministry grows, leaves lasting impact on volunteers

Even though the Lamplight Ministry at Harding University was already established by the time Elissa Tetrault came to campus, she and others have helped it grow, not only within the community of Searcy, but also in their hometowns.

“It has become more involved,” Tetrault said. “We are there four days a week, and we are building relationships with the kids, playing games, tutoring and helping with their homework — it is all about relationship-building with the kids.”

The Lamplight Ministry features the college students visiting with children who live in the mobile-home park behind the College Church of Christ. Tetrault, now a senior at Harding, said she got involved with the ministry her freshman year after being handed a flyer on the program.

“I was very interested in doing that because I love building relationships with kids, and I wanted to try it out,” she said. “I met the children who live over there, and I formed good relationships with them.

“It was much deeper than community service. The friendship that I found in the kids and their reciprocated love — that’s how I really got involved in it.”

When Tetrault started working with the ministry as a freshman, it had just moved to twice a week, and at the beginning of her junior year, it had established a homework club on Wednesdays. She said the club meets weekly at the Searcy Suds Laundromat in a classroom that the owner established in the back. Tetrault said the volunteers read with the kids and help them with their homework.

“It’s been really incredible. These kids were barely talking when we first started, and now they are reading books,” she said. “Also, the attitude change has been tremendous. They were very shy when we got there and not accepting of other people, but now they are so excited and outgoing and wanting to talk. … It has been incredible how God is working through those kids.

“They are understanding of love more. They are willing to have conversations and are open to listening now. It is amazing how much impact four years can have — that has been really awesome, too.”

Tetrault is originally from Massachusetts, and one summer, she talked to some people from her local church about bringing the ministry to a neighborhood similar to the one in Searcy.

“We brought over toys, and the kids came out, and we built relationships with them,” she said. “My family really played a big role in that ministry, as well as some others. Those relationships are still being honored and doing well.

“The Lamplight Ministry really gave me a passion for outreach for wherever I am because there are always people in need.”

Tatum Watson, a senior at Harding, said this is her fourth year with the ministry. She assists with the children’s devotional on Sundays, as well as the mentoring days, or small groups, on Mondays and Thursdays.

“I just saw a need to be filled in the Searcy community,” Watson said. “As a Christian, it is important to minister to those right outside your backyard.”

Watson, who is originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, came to Harding because both of her parents went to the school.

“It also allows me different opportunities to grow spiritually and academically,” Watson said.

She said a church in Nashville, Tennessee, is helping providing Christmas for families in the mobile-home park.

“We have gained a lot of support, not only in the community, but even from those outside of Searcy. It has been incredible. Our volunteer participant numbers have grown tremendously,” Watson said.

“People have stepped up in this community to reach out to these kids,” Tetrault said.

Watson is studying speech language pathology and hopes to obtain a master’s degree in the next two years.

“What I’ve mostly taken out of this experience is connecting with children on a deeper level,” Watson said. “We might be culturally different, but we are all one and the same.

“We need someone to believe in us and be our advocate.”

Morgan Phillips, a senior at Harding, said she has a ‘heart for kids,’ and she got involved with the ministry because she wanted to invest her time in the community where she went to school.

“Whenever you do something like this, or give to other people, I always feel like you get more out of it than the other person,” Phillips said. “I’ve learned how to love like Jesus and give to those who have a lot less than most people and don’t live in the best conditions.

“It’s a very little tiny thing that happens out there.”

Phillips, originally from Joshua, Texas, said that when she visited Harding for the first time, she “fell in love with the community.”

“The hardest part for me, graduating, is knowing I won’t be able to go out there and visit with those kids,” she said. “It’s probably going to be harder than leaving actual college.”

Phillips said it took time to gain the kids’ trust.

“Over the years, we have been able to take them over to Harding, take them to dinner and stuff like that,” she said. “We have been able to do more stuff like that now that we have that trust and have become part of their community.”

She said that as seniors, it is important to lead as an example for the younger classes.

“They come in and watch us and how we handle the ministry and how we have gone about it,” Phillips said. “Leading by example out there is a big thing, but they are also going to be ministering to them in their own unique way.”

Tetrault, who got her first exposure to missions after a trip to Honduras, said she believes “God put us in this world to be in ministry.”

“I was exposed to it and raised in that mindset, but I didn’t put it into action until I came to Harding,” she said.

