N. Korea 'gift' a missile test, U.S. expects

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom in June. Despite friendly meetings between the leaders on the Korean Peninsula and in Singapore, North Korea has expanded its arsenal of missiles and bomb-ready nuclear material.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. military and intelligence officials tracking North Korea's actions by the hour said they are bracing for an imminent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching U.S. shores but appear resigned to the fact that President Donald Trump has no good options to stop it.

If the North goes ahead with the test in the coming days -- Pyongyang promised a "Christmas gift" if no progress had been made on lifting sanctions -- it would be a setback for Trump's foreign policy initiative, even as he faces an impeachment trial.

U.S. officials are playing down the missile threat, though similar tests two years ago prompted Trump to suggest that "fire and fury," and perhaps a war, could result.

Trump often cites the suspension of long-range missile and underground nuclear tests for the past two years as evidence that his leader-to-leader diplomacy with the North was working -- and that such negotiating skills would persuade the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, to give up his arsenal.

The administration's argument has now changed. Should Kim resume tests, U.S. officials said, it will be a sign that he feels jammed and has concluded Washington will not lift crushing sanctions on his impoverished nation anytime soon.

Left unaddressed, however, is the challenge that a new missile test would represent and what that would mean for the sanctions strategy. Over the past week, Stephen Biegun, the North Korea envoy who was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the next deputy secretary of state, has traveled across East Asia to also try to stem new efforts by Russia and China to weaken those sanctions.

Military officials said there are no plans to try to destroy a missile on the launchpad or intercept it in the atmosphere -- steps both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama considered and rejected. It is unclear whether the military's Cyber Command is still trying to sabotage the launches from afar, as it did under the Obama administration, with mixed results.

Instead, officials said, if the North resumes its missile tests, the Trump administration will turn to allies and again lobby the United Nations Security Council for tightened sanctions -- a strategy that has been tried for two decades.

In the 18 months after Trump and Kim first met in Singapore, with declarations of warmth not seen since the suspension of the Korean War in 1953, the North has bolstered its arsenal of missiles and its stockpile of bomb-ready nuclear material.

New estimates from a leading authority suggest that Kim has expanded his arsenal substantially since Trump announced on Twitter after Singapore that "there is No Longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Siegfried Hecker, the former head of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and one of the few Westerners who has seen the North's uranium production facilities, said he believes the country has fuel for about 38 warheads -- double an earlier estimate that he and other scientists and intelligence analysts had issued.

In recent weeks, the North has conducted ground tests of what appear to be new missile engines that Pyongyang said would bolster its "nuclear deterrent," suggesting that it has little intention of giving up its ability.

"I think part of this may be bluff on their part," John Bolton, the former national security adviser, said to NPR on Thursday. "They think the president's desperate for a deal, and if they put an artificial time constraint on it, they may think they're going to get a better deal. We'll just have to wait and see.

"But," he noted, "this is all part of the North Korean playbook."

Senior foreign policy officials and military commanders are bracing for perhaps the next moves.

"What I would expect is some kind of long-range ballistic missile would be the 'gift,'" Gen. Charles Brown Jr., commander of Pacific Air Forces, said Tuesday. "Does it come on Christmas Eve? Does it come on Christmas Day? Does it come after the new year? One of my responsibilities is to pay attention to that."

'I MAY BE WRONG'

When Trump emerged from his daylong Singapore summit with Kim, the first time the leaders had ever met, he sounded certain that progress would be swift.

"I think he will do these things," Trump said. "I may be wrong. I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.'"

Roadblocks appeared almost immediately. The North refused to turn over an inventory of its weapons and delivery systems. However, there were signs Kim wanted to open up his nation's economy, analysts said.

After exchanging warm letters, the leaders met again in Hanoi, with Trump offering a grand bargain -- an end to all sanctions for full disarmament. The president even offered to help build hotels along North Korea's east coast.

Kim said he would agree to dismantle the main nuclear site at Yongbyon, the heart of the North's nuclear program, in return for relief from the most onerous sanctions, which Obama began in 2016 and Trump accelerated. Trump was tempted to accept, former aides said, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Bolton stopped him, arguing that important uranium enrichment sites of the North's were outside the walls of the facility. The talks ended in failure.

In the months that followed, the administration debated whether it should soften its demand that the North dismantle all of its nuclear infrastructure before receiving substantial benefits. There was talk of negotiating an interim "nuclear freeze"; while that would keep the problem from worsening, it ran the risk of enshrining a nuclear arsenal already one-third the size of Pakistan's and India's.

It took until October for a new North Korean team to assemble and meet with Biegun. At the end of the day, the North's delegation returned to read a statement denouncing the United States.

The teams have not met since.

The recent threats from Kim come as he is preparing for two important political events: a year-end plenary session of the Workers' Party of Korea and a New Year's speech. Kim had declared at the start of 2019 that North Korea would not give up a single weapon until the United States lifts sanctions. He then gave Trump a year-end deadline.

Kim is trying once again to use his main leverage -- the threat of weapons tests or military action -- to coerce Trump into sanctions relief, analysts said.

"Things have not worked out the way he has anticipated," said Jean Lee, a Korea expert at the Wilson Center. "I suspect that he will keep provoking President Trump to compel him to get back to negotiations, but try to avoid overtly confronting him because he wants to leave open an opportunity."

Today, North Korea said Kim presided over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party, where it said important issues had been discussed "for the sustained and accelerated development of the military capability for self-defense."

The official Korean Central News Agency said the meeting was called to decide "important organizational and political measures and military steps to bolster" the armed forces "as required by the fast-changing situation." But it gave no details about the discussions.

In signing a major defense bill Friday evening, Trump put into place new sanctions on North Korea, including the possibility of financial penalties on Russia and China in 120 days if they trade with the North.

"We will be keeping a very close eye on that," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who wrote the provisions, said in an interview. "It would be a huge mistake for the president to waive these sanctions unless he can certify progress on major issues."

A Section on 12/22/2019