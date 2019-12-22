NFL capsules

Saints at Titans

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 21/2

SERIES -- Titans lead 8-5-1; Titans beat Saints 34-28 OT, Nov. 8, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. TITANS (RK)

(16) 108.6 RUSH 130.6 (8)

(7) 264.6 PASS 222.3 (20)

(9) 373.2 YARDS 352.9 (15)

(5) 27.0 POINTS 24.2 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. TITANS (RK)

(4) 90.8 RUSH 104.4 (13)

(17) 238.0 PASS 258.1 (25)

(11) 328.8 YARDS 362.5 (19)

(14) 21.6 POINTS 19.9 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas is 11 catches away from passing Marvin Harrison (143 in 2002) for the most receptions in a single NFL season. He leads the NFL with 133 catches and 1,552 yards receiving. He also has 8 receiving TDs.

Ravens at Browns

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Ravens by 10

SERIES -- Ravens lead 30-11; Browns beat Ravens 40-25, Sept. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS BROWNS (RK)

(1) 202.1 RUSH 126.4 (10)

(26) 207.6 PASS 223.6 (19)

(2) 409.7 YARDS 350.0 (17)

(1) 33.7 POINTS 21.2 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(5) 96.1 RUSH 135.2 (27)

(7) 218.1 PASS 217.9 (6)

(6) 314.2 YARDS 353.1 (17)

(4) 18.4 POINTS 23.5 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens are the hottest team in the NFL, and the scary thing is they have added motivation for this game. The last time Baltimore lost was Sept. 29 when the Browns entered their house and spanked them 40-25.

Jaguars at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 71/2

SERIES -- Series tied 3-3; Falcons beat Jaguars 23-17, Dec. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(15) 109.0 RUSH 81.4 (30)

(14) 235.8 PASS 288.9 (4)

(20) 344.8 YARDS 370.3 (11)

(27) 17.9 POINTS 23.5 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(29) 140.1 RUSH 108.9 (16)

(14) 232.3 PASS 253.7 (23)

(24) 372.4 YARDS 362.6 (20)

(23) 25.2 POINTS 26.1 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette last week joined Carolina's Christian McCaffrey as the only players this season with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 70 catches, but Fournette has scored a TD in only two games this season.

Panthers at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 61/2

SERIES -- Panthers lead 5-1; Panthers beat Colts 29-26, Nov. 2, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(13) 120.8 RUSH 127.1 (9)

(18) 225.9 PASS 204.2 (27)

(19) 346.7 YARDS 331.3 (24)

(16) 23.1 POINTS 21.6 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(30) 140.2 RUSH 100.9 (9)

(16) 237.6 PASS 249.8 (21)

(26) 377.8 YARDS 350.7 (16)

(29) 27.9 POINTS 23.5 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts have the type of offensive style that can give Carolina fits. The Panthers' defense is giving up a league-high 5.19 yards per carry but is tied with Pittsburgh for the league lead in sacks (49). The Colts are seventh in the league in rushing.

Bengals at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Bengals by 1

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 16-7; Bengals beat Dolphins 27-17, Oct. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(27) 91.4 RUSH 71.2 (32)

(22) 221.4 PASS 219.4 (23)

(26) 312.8 YARDS 290.6 (29)

(32) 15.1 POINTS 17.2 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(32) 158.0 RUSH 140.9 (31)

(15) 233.7 PASS 257.9 (24)

(29) 391.7 YARDS 398.8 (30)

(24) 25.6 POINTS 31.1 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH A loss by Cincinnati would mean a couple of things. The Bengals would clinch the top pick in the draft. The last time they chose first was 2003 when they took Carson Palmer. A loss also would clinch at least a tie for the worst record in club history. They went 2-14 in 2002 under Dick LeBeau, who was replaced by Marvin Lewis.

Steelers at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Steelers by 3

SERIES -- Steelers lead 20-5; Steelers beat Jets 31-13, Oct. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. JETS (RK)

(26) 91.5 RUSH 77.6 (31)

(31) 194.2 PASS 196.6 (29)

(30) 285.7 YARDS 274.2 (31)

(25) 19.2 POINTS 17.6 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. JETS (RK)

(11) 103.2 RUSH 88.8 (2)

(5) 204.1 PASS 239.9 (19)

(4) 307.3 YARDS 328.7 (10)

(6) 18.5 POINTS 24.5 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH If the Steelers win, there's a good chance the game will be decided on the ground. Pittsburgh is 5-0 when reaching 100 yards rushing as a team, but the Steelers are 3-6 when they do not. The Jets rank second against the run, giving up 88.8 yards per game.

Giants at Redskins

Noon

LINE -- PK

SERIES -- Giants lead 102-69-4; Giants beat Redskins 24-3, Sept. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(22) 96.9 RUSH 101.1 (20)

(21) 222.1 PASS 167.7 (32)

(25) 319.0 YARDS 268.8 (32)

(23) 20.2 POINTS 15.4 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(22) 115.1 RUSH 136.4 (28)

(26) 261.8 PASS 227.4 (12)

(25) 376.9 YARDS 363.8 (21)

(27) 27.3 POINTS 24.8 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Washington LB Ryan Anderson showed his ability to become a disruptive force last week against the Eagles. He sacked Carson Wentz twice, and he became the first player with three-plus forced fumbles and two-plus sacks in a game since Terrell Suggs in 2011.

Lions at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 7

SERIES -- Broncos lead 7-5; Broncos beat Lions 24-12, Sept. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(21) 98.7 RUSH 103.0 (18)

(8) 262.2 PASS 196.4 (30)

(13) 360.9 YARDS 299.4 (27)

(18) 21.7 POINTS 17.1 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(18) 113.2 RUSH 113.6 (20)

(31) 288.6 PASS 223.9 (10)

(31) 401.8 YARDS 337.5 (13)

(26) 26.6 POINTS 20.3 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Denver WR Courtland Sutton has career-highs with 1,019 yards receiving and 6 touchdown catches this season despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks. He is set up for a big game against a Lions' defense that ranks 31st against the pass.

Raiders at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 71/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 64-54-2; Raiders beat Chargers 26-24, Nov. 7, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(12) 121.2 RUSH 94.7 (23)

(15) 234.2 PASS 278.8 (5)

(14) 355.4 YARDS 373.5 (8)

(24) 19.6 POINTS 21.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(14) 105.8 RUSH 110.3 (17)

(27) 262.4 PASS 197.4 (4)

(22) 368.2 YARDS 307.7 (5)

(28) 27.6 POINTS 20.7 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers WR Mike Williams has a touchdown catch in two consecutive games. He also has a reception of 35 yards or more in seven consecutive games, tying him with Anthony Miller and Isaac Bruce for the longest streak since 1991.

Cowboys at Eagles

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 2

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 69-52; Cowboys beat Eagles 37-10, Oct. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(6) 134.0 RUSH 121.4 (11)

(2) 300.0 PASS 231.5 (16)

(1) 434.0 YARDS 352.9 (15)

(5) 27.0 POINTS 23.9 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(12) 103.6 RUSH 90.4 (3)

(8) 220.0 PASS 238.1 (18)

(7) 323.6 YARDS 328.5 (9)

(12) 20.6 POINTS 23.4 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys are 7-0 when they score 30 points and 0-7 when they fail to reach that mark. The Eagles have given up 30 points or more in only three games this year, but once was against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Cardinals at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Seahawks by 9

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 21-19-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 27-10, Sept. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(14) 119.0 RUSH 141.7 (3)

(24) 214.0 PASS 245.4 (10)

(23) 333.0 YARDS 387.1 (4)

(17) 22.1 POINTS 26.5 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(25) 122.7 RUSH 107.3 (15)

(32) 290.4 PASS 271.0 (29)

(32) 413.1 YARDS 378.3 (27)

(30) 28.4 POINTS 24.6 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks Rookie WR DK Metcalf leads NFL rookies in receptions (52) and is third in yards (819). He needs 222 yards receiving over the final two games to top Joey Galloway's franchise rookie record of 1,040 yards in 1995.

Chiefs at Bears

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Chiefs by 6

SERIES -- Bears lead 7-5; Bears beat Chiefs 18-17, Oct. 11, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BEARS (RK)

(25) 92.9 RUSH 85.6 (29)

(3) 291.4 PASS 212.8 (25)

(5) 384.3 YARDS 298.4 (28)

(4) 28.1 POINTS 18.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BEARS (RK)

(26) 131.6 RUSH 96.6 (6)

(11) 225.1 PASS 227.4 (13)

(18) 356.7 YARDS 324.0 (8)

(10) 20.3 POINTS 18.1 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Chicago LB Khalil Mack needs 2 1/2 sacks to reach double digits for the fifth consecutive season, but the three-time All-Pro has just two sacks in his past seven games.

Packers at Vikings

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Vikings by 51/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 61-54-3; Packers beat Vikings 21-16, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 106.5 RUSH 135.9 (4)

(17) 230.1 PASS 236.8 (12)

(21) 336.6 YARDS 372.7 (10)

(14) 23.6 POINTS 27.0 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(24) 120.9 RUSH 99.0 (8)

(22) 250.4 PASS 239.9 (20)

(23) 371.3 YARDS 338.9 (14)

(9) 20.2 POINTS 18.5 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Two linebackers for Green Bay are having huge seasons. Za'Darius Smith has seven sacks in six road games this season, and a total of 10. Blake Martinez leads the NFL with 140 combined tackles.

