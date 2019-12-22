No. 18 Villanova pops No. 1 Kansas

Villanova’s Saddiq Bey (41) goes up for a dunk in front of Ochai Agbaji of Kansas during the No. 18 Wildcats’ 56-55 victory over the top-ranked Jayhawks on Saturday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- Jermaine Samuels spotted up, launched his long-range attempt and his three-pointer found the bottom of the net. With time running out and the game on the line, Samuels was fearless.

"I just shot it unconsciously," he said.

Kansas became the latest top-ranked team to fall this college basketball season, another week where it's no fun at No. 1.

Samuels hit the winner with 20.5 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 victory Saturday, and the Wildcats became the only team to beat the Jayhawks twice at No. 1 under Coach Bill Self. Kansas also was No. 1 when it lost to Villanova in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

"The reason why No. 1 lost today is because they played a team that's really good in their building," Self said. "I don't think it had anything to do with what anybody is ranked."

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid looked forlorn as he walked past the Villanova cheerleaders. He popped in the Kansas locker room and told the team, "keep trying."

"Profound words of wisdom," Self cracked.

At this pace, the Jayhawks (9-2) may get another run at No. 1. Kansas had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year's Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday.

"It's just one of those years," Villanova Coach Jay Wright said. "There just isn't one team that's dominant."

Unlike Duke and Louisville, which lost to unranked teams, Kansas lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game in the final minute.

Samuels hit the three-pointer to make it 56-55, the big one in an otherwise awful 10 of a school-record 41 three-point attempts for the Wildcats.

"I knew it was a good time to catch and shoot. If they're going to give us threes, we'll take them when we can," Samuels said.

It got tense for Villanova, though. Collin Gillespie was whistled for a foul and Kansas' Devon Dotson missed his game-tying free throw.

The Wildcats threw the ball away with 11.2 seconds left that gave Kansas possession and would yield two looks at the basket.

Dotson missed a contested layup on the final shot as the clock expired and Kansas' nine-game winning streak ended.

"We were just trying to get Dot with his right hand going downhill," Self said.

Samuels scored 15 points and Gillespie had 12 for Villanova.

Dotson led the Jayhawks with 15 points, and Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In other men's Top 25 games Saturday, Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington 112-77, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season. Gonzaga has reached No. 1 several times in recent years, including twice last season. Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 15 points for Gonzaga (13-1), which has won five consecutive games since falling to Michigan in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jacob Davison scored 17 points and Tyler Kidd added 16 for Eastern Washington (7-4). ... D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes (11-1) played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game. Kentucky (8-3) stayed within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four consecutive free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback. Nate Sestina scored 17 and hit five three-pointers for the Wildcats. ... Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points to help No. 11 Memphis beat Jackson State 77-49. Memphis (10-1) weathered 28 turnovers by shooting 55%. ... Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-51 victory for No. 12 Auburn (11-0) over Lehigh. Auburn is the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country. Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J'Von McCormick scored 18 points for Auburn. ... D'shawn Schwartz nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado beat No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime. The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton (9-2). ... Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and No. 14 Michigan (9-3) cruised past Presbyterian 86-44. ... Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State (9-3) to a 101-48 rout over Eastern Michigan. Michigan State's Foster Loyer scored a season-high 13 points. ... Nick Rutherford scored on a driving layup with 1:03 remaining, Julian Champagnie added a free throw with 0.2 seconds left and St. John's beat No. 16 Arizona 70-67. LJ Figueroa scored 21 points and Rasheem Dunn added 14 to help the Red Storm (11-2) win their seventh consecutive. ... Bryce Golden scored 14 points and No. 17 Butler used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue 70-61 in the Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two consecutive since losing at No. 11 Baylor. ... No. 19 Florida State (10-2) used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida 66-60 in the Orange Bowl Classic. ... Malachi Flynn scored 16 points and No. 20 San Diego State (12-0) remained as one of the nation's four unbeaten teams with an 80-52 victory over Utah. ... Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and No. 21 Tennessee beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Volunteers Coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory. ... Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and No. 24 Texas Tech overcame another sluggish start to beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 68-55. The Red Raiders (8-3) extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. ... Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Derek Culver added 15 for No. 25 West Virginia (10-1) in a 75-64 victory over Youngstown State.

