Passing Into The Future

Looking back at the year just past is a tradition -- for everyone, not just the staff of What's Up! We do it in print because so much more happens in the arts and entertainment world of Northwest Arkansas in a year than any of us can imagine -- or remember. So we remind not just ourselves but all of you.

We have changed our thinking about one thing in the past couple of years, however. It's a lot more difficult to rank stories as far as their impact on the region than it used to be. One woman's No. 1 might be another man's No. 10. So this year, Jocelyn Murphy, Lara Hightower and I took the easy way out. We're numbering the stories from 10 to 1 -- but they're just place holders, not rankings. We hope you agree that all of these 10 things will continue to affect Northwest Arkansas in 2020 and beyond -- in only the best ways, of course.

Silver Dollar City grows and glows. Terra Studios says farewell to bluebirds. Small museums have big impact. Musical roots bear fruit. Eureka Springs enjoying a renaissance in the arts.

More next week!

-- Becca Martin-Brown

What's Up! Editor

NAN What's Up on 12/22/2019