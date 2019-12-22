Sections
Passing Into The Future

What’s Up! looks back at top 10 stories of 2019 Today at 1:00 a.m.

Looking back at the year just past is a tradition -- for everyone, not just the staff of What's Up! We do it in print because so much more happens in the arts and entertainment world of Northwest Arkansas in a year than any of us can imagine -- or remember. So we remind not just ourselves but all of you.

We have changed our thinking about one thing in the past couple of years, however. It's a lot more difficult to rank stories as far as their impact on the region than it used to be. One woman's No. 1 might be another man's No. 10. So this year, Jocelyn Murphy, Lara Hightower and I took the easy way out. We're numbering the stories from 10 to 1 -- but they're just place holders, not rankings. We hope you agree that all of these 10 things will continue to affect Northwest Arkansas in 2020 and beyond -- in only the best ways, of course.

  1. Silver Dollar City grows and glows.

  2. Terra Studios says farewell to bluebirds.

  3. Small museums have big impact.

  4. Musical roots bear fruit.

  5. Eureka Springs enjoying a renaissance in the arts.

More next week!

-- Becca Martin-Brown

What's Up! Editor

NAN What's Up on 12/22/2019

Print Headline: Passing Into The Future

