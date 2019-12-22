Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 63-vehicle pileup in Virginia results in injuries

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass on I-64 in York County, Va., Sunday December 22, 2019 after a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles cars. ( Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP )

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County and for a time shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement.

The agency tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge when what was described as a chain-reaction wreck began.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbeJtkrHlh4]

Sixty-three vehicles were involved, and 35 people were transported for treatment of injuries, Anaya said late Sunday morning. She said an unspecified number of those people had injuries considered critical. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Eastbound lanes eventually reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed hours after the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

An investigation was ongoing, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Photo by Ivan Levy via AP
Drivers stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT