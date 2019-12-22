PREP BASKETBALL Fayetteville knocks off Nettleton

BENTONVILLE -- Two of the state's premier girls basketball players squared off Saturday in the Malik Monk Classic, and their performances did not disappoint.

Fayetteville senior Sasha Goforth, an Oregon State signee, led a second-half charge for the Lady Bulldogs in a 63-52 victory against Nettleton and star senior guard Elauna Eaton, who has signed with the University of Arkansas.

Nettleton^17^13^11^11^—^52 Fayetteville^13^19^16^15^—^63 Nettleton (11-2): Eaton 30, Pena 11, Daniels 9, Eliotta 2. Fayetteville (7-2): Goforth 21, Lyles 19, Bridges 10, Beck 6, Lindsey 3, Siatta 2, Bailey 2.

Goforth, despite early foul trouble, scored 21 points to lead Fayetteville (7-2), and Eaton finished with a game-high 30 for the Lady Raiders (11-2).

"It was so fun to see two high-level kids like that," Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said. "Win or lose, to get to see those two kids on the floor at the same time. Folks are going to get to see them on national television for four years after this. I enjoy it any time you get to see a high-quality player like Elauna Eaton."

While Goforth and Eaton garnered most of the spotlight, Fayetteville sophomore Caroline Lyles earned high marks as well, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the second half.

Lyles did her damage both in the post and from the perimeter, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter, then slashing inside for a couple of layups to help Fayetteville pull away.

"She is a kid that can get hot from three, but her ability to score in the post has really come along," Rimmer said. "She and Coriah Beck are actually our best post-up players. Caroline is not afraid to take a shot and not afraid to go post-up. That part of it is huge for a sophomore to be able to do that."

Nettleton jumped out to an early lead as point guard Briley Pena scored nine points in the first quarter to help the Lady Raiders take a 17-11 lead in the first quarter.

Fayetteville tied the game at 21-21 with 4:25 left in the half when Goforth drove the lane and flipped up an underhand shot that clicked high off the backboard and through the net while drawing a foul. Her free throw completed the three-point play and helped the Lady Bulldogs lead 32-30 at halftime.

Goforth and Lyles each hit three-pointers midway through the third quarter to spark a 10-2 run that opened up a 42-32 lead.

"I think their length hurt us in the third quarter," Nettleton Coach Jason Smith said. "We had some shots at the rim that we just couldn't finish, and I think their length bothered us. If we can finish those shots like we were doing early, then I think it's a ballgame the entire way. They were able to post-up our little-bitty guards, and they are bigger at most every position.

"We'll learn from it. I saw some good things to head into the Christmas break."

Charleston 49,

Trumann 46

Alexis Gradison hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Charleston to a victory over Trumann.

Gradison finished with 12 points, and Bailey King added 11 for the Lady Tigers (7-2). Christina Jean-Paul scored nine to lead Trumann (5-3).

Bentonville 55, Melbourne 31

The Lady Tigers clamped down on the Class 2A Lady Bearkatz in Saturday's final game.

Maryam Dauda scored 16 points for Bentonville (7-1), which ended Melbourne's 18-game winning streak that dated back to last season's state championship.

Melbourne (8-1) was held to single digits in each of the first three quarters.

Bella Irlenborn scored eight for Bentonville. Kenly McCarn led the Lady Bearkatz with 16.

Photo by Ben Goff

Nettleton guard Elauna Eaton finished with a game-high 30 for the Lady Raiders. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1222fay/.

