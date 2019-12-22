Project Homeless Connect set for Jan. 23 in Conway

This year’s Project Homeless Connect in Conway promises to be the best one yet because of new partnerships with national sponsors, said Melissa Allen, community programs director for the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas.

“It’s huge,” she said of the sponsorships. CAPCA is spearheading the event for the fourth year. It is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St.

A lot happens in those three hours.

Free services include dental screenings, flu shots, haircuts, bicycle repair and a shoe giveaway. Attendees will also receive a minimum of five pairs of socks each, thanks to a partnership with Bombas, which has donated 2,500 pairs of socks.

“The amount of the donation is just outstanding,” she said. Allen said the least expensive pair of socks sold by the company is $12. The socks donated for the homeless are black “and they have ribbing that helps with arch support,” she said.

“We have to give out a minimum of five pairs of socks, and we’re allowed to give them out all year long to homeless and low-income [people,]” she said.

Allen credited new employee Lacey Outlaw, a community programs advocate, for landing the Bombas national sponsorship and others.

“We’re very excited to report that Lacey has done a rock-star job this year,” Allen said.

Outlaw has been employed at CAPCA for six months.

“I worked for a nonprofit in Benton for two years and moved to Conway about six months ago. I took the [CAPCA] job before I moved here,” she said. “I was very passionate about the homeless before I got here, and when I found out about this project, I was super excited.”

Outlaw said she began researching companies that work with the homeless to bring the businesses on board with Project Homeless Connect.

Allen said Outlaw also landed a national partnership with Soles4Souls, which will provide 250 pairs of new shoes for men, women and children. Shoes will be available for 200 adults and 50 children, “and once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

She said about 250 homeless clients were served last year.

“We were able to tell [the company] around the number of sizes.”

Allen said a third national sponsorship this year is with Twice as Warm, which sent beanies to CAPCA to be distributed.

“Their goal is to have a nonprofit in all 50 states by the end of 2020, and we were selected to be their partner for Arkansas. We will get donations from them throughout the year to help homeless and low-income [individuals]. It could be scarves or gloves; they sell different clothing as well,” she said.

Care kits will be distributed to the first 200 participants ages 10 and older. The kits include bottled water, a poncho, a first-aid kit, hygiene items, a razor and shave cream, nail clippers, utensils and a sewing kit, among many other items, including a discount prescription card.

“We ordered our care kits, … and we got these huge backpacks this year, so they’ll be able to fit their shoes and all other supplies in them,” Allen said.

Another service offered each year is Compassion Court, Allen said.

Volunteering again this year are 20th Judicial District Circuit Judges Susan Weaver and Troy Braswell Jr., as well as District Judge David Reynolds.

“They’ve supported us every year,” Allen said. “We couldn’t be any more lucky than we are to have such a supportive community.”

Allen said the judges hold court, and participants can go in on “traffic, civil matters.” The individuals have to go before the judge and agree to do community service and get their fines forgiven, she said.

Weaver said she participated last year.

“It was good. I think a lot of the folks, there were things we couldn’t help them with, but … we were able to sit down and explain some things … how the system works and ideas,” such as community service, to help them, Weaver said.

She said that when those individuals go to District Court, “there’s such a mass volume, and they’re nervous and afraid to ask,” but Project Homeless Connect is “more laid-back, and they’re comfortable.”

Other services that will be offered at the event include application assistance for various programs, including housing, Head Start and health insurance; GED and training-program referrals; resume preparation and employment assistance; resource guides and veterans’ assistance; and eyeglass repair and adjustments.

Hot meals are provided every year, but new this year are food trucks.

“I’m so, so excited,” Allen said. “Three food-truck vendors are coming in. As a homeless person, that’s not something they generally enjoy, to be able to go up to a food truck and shop for their food. We’ll give them tickets to pay for it,” she said.

The three food trucks are Three Sisters Barbecue of Greenbrier; and Hall’s Southern Express and Delta Biscuit Co., both of Little Rock.

Attendees also will get to choose from three desserts, provided by the Bryant School District.

“Lacey’s mom works for the Bryant schools. They are so excited. They just jumped on it,” Allen said.

Outlaw’s mother, Lisa Stogsdill, is the food-service director for the Bryant School District.

More information is available by calling Allen at (501) 269-9351 or Outlaw at (501) 329-0977, ext. 2126, or by visiting the Project Homeless Connect Facebook page at facebook.com/projecthomelessconnect.arkansas.

Project Homeless Connect, a national program, was offered in 2016 for the first time in Arkansas.

“I’ve heard about what the event is, … but it’s going to be great to see it firsthand,” Outlaw said.

