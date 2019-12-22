Ramming caused crash, troopers say

A Greenbrier man was arrested Friday afternoon on accusations that he rammed his vehicle into a car Thursday, causing both vehicles to crash, a report said.

Arkansas State Police troopers arrested Clayton S. Jones, 33, on charges of reckless driving and aggravated assault, saying Jones "began using his vehicle to hit the other vehicle involved purposefully until it eventually lost control and hit a guard rail," the report said. The site of the crash was not listed in the report.

Jones and the victim were taken to a hospital emergency room, where they were treated and later released, the report said.

Troopers arrested Jones on Friday at his workplace, the report said.

Jones was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail, the report said.

Metro on 12/22/2019