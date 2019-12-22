Bethel Heights drive for annexation vote gathers signatures

SPRINGDALE -- Residents of Bethel Heights say they have enough signatures to force a special election on whether to consolidate their small city with Springdale.

Residents started the drive last summer after years of living with faulty wastewater treatment plants.

Unusual move Votes to annex entire cities are rare in Arkansas, said John Wilkerson, general council for the Arkansas Municipal League. The last one he recalled was the annexation of College City into Walnut Ridge in May 2016. College City in Lawrence County consisted of the campus of Williams Baptist College (now Williams Baptist University), and nearby residential areas. Voters in both towns voted to consolidate their two communities. Source: Staff report

"This is the only way this is going to be stopped," said Joe Brooks, one of the leaders of the annexation effort.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in the past year has recorded wastewater with high levels of E coli and coliform pooling on the surface of the ground at the treatment plants. An engineering report sent to the state last month on behalf of the city noted that the plants have not operated in compliance with the state's permit for at least a decade.

To call for a vote on consolidation, proponents had to gather signatures of registered voters equal to 15% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election in both cities, said Ernest Cate, the Springdale city attorney. Brooks said his group got petition signatures from the required 50 Bethel Heights residents and 3,000 Springdale residents.

The group plans to present the petitions after the first of the year, Brooks said. Lawyers are reviewing the signatures, he said.

State law says organizers must present the signatures to the city clerks of both cities, who will review the petitions and certify or reject them, Cate said.

The Springdale City Council would vote on an ordinance to call for an election if the petitions are certified, Cate said.

The city clerks would file the ordinance with the county clerks in Benton and Washington counties, who then would notify the election commissions, said George Spence, the attorney representing Benton County. The county clerks must send to all residents in the area to be annexed the deadlines to register to vote before the election, according to a guidebook for annexations by the Arkansas Association of Counties.

The election commissions would set a date for the election, write the ballot questions and organize the election, Cate said. The ballot would ask residents in both cities if they are for or against Bethel Heights becoming part of Springdale.

Cate called the relationship of Washington and Benton counties unusual. Springdale is one of a few cities in the state that span county lines, so representatives of both counties will certify and organize the election, he said.

According to 2018 estimates provided by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, 7,504 Springdale residents live in Benton County and 73,525 live in Washington County.

All of Bethel Heights' 2,752 residents live in Benton County.

Kim Dennison, the election coordinator for Benton County, noted that the Washington County Election Commission and Jennifer Price, her counterpart in Washington County, will coordinate the special election for the consolidation.

"I only have a little piece of Springdale in Benton County," Dennison said.

"I will provide her with a building, but she will handle the rest of it," Dennison said of election day. "We're pretty used to cooperating on these. She and I talk weekly."

A special election would be scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month, Dennison said. "But not in March because that's the date of the primary," she said.

And the election won't be free.

Lindsey Bailey, legal counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties, said the city that's seeking to annex the other pays for the election -- in this case, Springdale.

Price said she could not estimate how much an annexation election would cost. Springdale's vote in February 2018 to pass a bond issue cost the city $17,869, she said. That included eight polling sites.

"That would be money well spent," Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Bethel Heights officials did not return email requests seeking comment.

Sprouse presented the Springdale City Council with a tight budget for 2020, which members approved earlier this month. He said extra property tax and other revenue coming from a Bethel Heights annexation would offset the costs of the election.

"We're not looking at this as a revenue driver," Sprouse continued. "The main thing is not to get more revenue, but to provide services to those residents that Bethel Heights can't."

Before an election is approved, Springdale would have to certify that the city can provide Bethel Heights residents with services within three years, according to the annexation guidebook.

Springdale Water Utilities already provides water service to addresses in Bethel Heights.

