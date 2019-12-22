School-based clinic on track to open Jan. 6

— Rose Bud School District Superintendent Luke Lovins said that despite the stereotype portraying them otherwise, most students don’t want to be sick and miss school.

That’s why he said the students are among those excited about the district’s new school-based health clinic that is scheduled to open Jan. 6.

“I think they’re excited about having something this close if they are sick,” he said. “They can ease over to the clinic and get some medicine or something and go back to class.”

The 800-student district, on its third time to apply, received a $540,000 grant this year to create the clinic. The grant, given over a five-year period, was awarded by the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Department of Health and Medicaid in the Schools.

Located east of the elementary-school campus, the clinic will be open not only for students and staff, but for the community through a separate entrance. A former maintenance building is undergoing a $300,000 renovation to be transformed into the clinic.

“They’re not completely through with construction, yet; they’re about 80 percent. Right now, we’re on track,” Lovins said.

Jackie Head, maintenance supervisor, said last week that flooring and ceilings were being installed, and plans were underway to pour the porches at the entrances and a ramp at the side entrance.

“We’re close,” Head said of the clinic’s completion.

Lovins said a provider is in place, ARcare, a federally qualified health provider.

The district has hired a clinic coordinator, Amanda Hambrick, a former paraprofessional in the special-education department and high school testing coordinator. The clinic coordinator’s salary is $32,050.

“She has done really well to this point; we’re really excited for her and our district” that she will be in the clinic-coordinator’s role, he said.

The school nurse, Jeannie Cook, will remain on staff and will assess students to see if they need to go to the clinic, Lovins said.

One of the biggest needs the clinic can meet is giving immunizations, Cook said in an earlier article in the Three Rivers Edition.

“Immunizations are a big deal with every school nurse,” she said. Cook said she sends out at least 150 letters each May telling parents what immunizations their children need to get over the summer, “but lo and behold, they don’t. Then [providers] are running out of the vaccine.”

In the grant application, Cook reported that 65 percent of students in 2016 didn’t meet immunization requirements. According to the grant proposal, 61.2 percent of the students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Lovins said Cook will have backup.

“We’ll have an APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) every day, a physician a couple of times a week,” Lovins said. “We’re currently in the negotiation stages, making sure we have a dentist. That’s not locked in yet.”

Lovins said the plan is to have a dentist come to the clinic two to three times a month.

The district already has a contract with a mental-health provider.

“We’re just going to provide them space in the clinic now, instead of them traveling through the schools, unless they want to,” Lovins said. “They’ll have a home base.”

The clinic also purchased an X-ray machine with the grant money.

“We’ve included an X-ray machine so we can do X-rays on-site,” Lovins said. “We’re trying to do all this that some [districts] don’t do till year three or four.

“We’re hoping to move in all the equipment over Christmas break.”

Lovins credited Rose Bud Elementary School Principal Melissa Kirkpatrick with doing the bulk of the work and tweaking the grant application each year.

“She really did all the heavy lifting on this,” Lovins said. “She started three years ago with the initial grant application. It was very extensive, and it would have been easy for her to lay down the gauntlet, or the district to give up, but she didn’t, and the third year, we got it. Man, we’re excited about that.”

Lovins said in an earlier interview that the advantages of the school-based clinic are many.

“[Students or staff] can get assistance and get what they need in 45 minutes to an hour, unless it’s something major. We’re really hoping to keep our kids in the classroom. Teachers, before or after school, can shoot over there and see a health professional and get a prescription or whatever they need.”

Cook said the district has an agreement with Johnson Pharmacy in Quitman to deliver necessary medications.

He said “physicals would be a big deal for us on campus.” He said all athletes, bus drivers and other employees require annual or biannual physicals, which could be done at the clinic.

The four other elementary schools that were awarded grants for clinics are Ida Burns Elementary School in Conway; Booneville; Chicot; and Fouke. There are 31 other schools in the state that have school-based health centers, according to an Arkansas Department of Education press release.

“There is a clear, distinct connection between good health and academic achievement,” Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key said in the release.

Rose Bud seventh-grader Jacob Kelley was one of the students picked for the advisory committee that was formed in the beginning stages of the project.

Jacob said he was confused when he first heard about the clinic, but he asked his mother for more details when he got home. When she told him it was like a doctor’s office on campus, he said, “Maybe nurse Jeannie won’t have so many sick kids to deal with; this is going to be fun.”

The biggest advantage, he said, “is less sick kids a year.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.