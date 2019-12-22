Separate crashes kill 2 Arkansans

Two Arkansans died Friday in crashes in Sebastian and Jefferson counties, according to fatal crash reports from the Arkansas State Police.

David Lee Jeffrey, 33, of Mansfield died Friday morning after his Ford F250 left U.S. 71 in Greenwood in Sebastian County and struck a tree, a report said. Jeffrey's name was the only one listed in the report.

Weather and road conditions were listed as cloudy and clear at the time of the 7:40 a.m. crash.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Katiedra Harris, 38, of Pine Bluff died Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 near Miramar Street, a crash report said. Harris was a passenger in a Buick Century that crossed the centerline in a curve and hit an oncoming Ford Mustang, the report said.

The driver of the Buick and the driver of the Mustang were listed as injured in the crash report.

The weather was listed as clear and the pavement as dry at the time of the 10:31 p.m. crash.

Metro on 12/22/2019