Sheridan natives partner to bring elite basketball training to Saline County

— The Fitness Unlimited facility in Benton had long been shuttered, but on one weekday afternoon, the gym is alive with the sound of bouncing basketballs. A group of third- and fourth-graders are running through drills, instructed by Bart Reid. Even though the players are young, they are not just performing elementary dribbling drills. They are approaching a cone, then flipping the ball behind their backs and changing direction. Some are smoother than others, but all are focused and intent. Reid watches and offers an occasional encouraging word.

“I throw a lot at them, Reid said. “We build foundational skill sets. We do the same things advanced players do, but we do it slower and may not cover as much ground. But the footwork combinations are the same. A push crossover is a push crossover, whether I am doing it or a 2-year-old is doing it. It’s the same, but you just have to know how to train them.

That formula for improvement is what spurred Jake Yancey to form a partnership with Reid.

Yancey and Reid both starred at Sheridan High School and played basketball at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Reid is four years older than Yancey, so they were never close friends, but their parents were, and they’ve kept in touch.

Yancey’s then-sixth-grade son, Hudson, played on a team he coached at the Hoop Life Academy in Little Rock. Yancey discovered that Hudson’s skills were not at the level of his teammates, so much so that the coach didn’t play Hudson as much.

Yancey knew Reid had gained a reputation for training players and enlisted his services after trying other trainers unsuccessfully.

Under Reid’s tutelage, Hudson blossomed. After several weeks of workouts, Hudson rejoined his Hoop Life teammates, and his skills were more comparable, and his playing time increased. As the end of the school year approached, Hudson trained for Bethel Middle School seventh-grade basketball tryouts. Hudson made the team and is already enjoying some success early this season.

“The improvement he has made with Bart is amazing,” Yancey said.

Reid’s career at UALR was cut short with a serious back injury. After graduating from UALR, he received a Master of Business Administration degree and began a 14-year career in medical-device sales. He trained basketball players on the side, but after a period of time, he trained so many players, he decided to give up his day job.

“I started off working with eight or 10 kids, and they got good in a hurry,” Reid said. “I didn’t have any social-media presence or anything, but the word got out. Then I was working with 20, and 20 turned into 40, and 40 turned into 60. I was training 75 kids a week. I was getting blown up.”

For five years, Reid has made his living training basketball players, he said. He’d meet with players in different gyms around the area, and the players paid per session. He also received a salary as the director of training and a coach on staff with the Joe Johnson Hawks, a prestigious travel basketball organization based in Little Rock.

Reid, who was a two-time all-state selection and one of only five Arkansans offered NCAA Division I scholarships in 1997, owns certifications from renowned programs in the basketball world, such as Point Guard College. He is also a CP3 (NBA Star Chris Paul) staff trainer. Most recently, Reid received a verbal offer to be a Pure Sweat trainer.

Pure Sweat is a program created by Drew Hanlen, a name well-known throughout the training world. An endorsement from Pure Sweat basically certifies that a trainer has the credentials to train NBA players. Reid has already been a part of the Drew Hanlen Next Mentor Program.

While business had been good for Reid, he admitted he needed help. He was training hundreds of kids in different locales. He had no time to manage his business, other than train players, and he was exhausted. Enter Yancey.

Yancey and his wife, Timmie, have become successful entrepreneurs. Yancey has built a successful property-preservation contractor business while also owning other businesses. Timmie, a Benton native, has climbed the ladder selling Plexus products, a line of dietary and nutritional supplements.

During the time Hudson trained with Bart, Yancey realized that Reid could use some help marketing his services. Yancey had a business proposition for Reid.

“I thought if I handled the organization of everything, [Reid] could handle the training,” Yancey said. “[Reid] is so busy training that he doesn’t have much time for anything else. I knew I could help him train more kids.”

In July, the Arkansas Hoops Academy was born and used social media to recruit players from Saline and Garland counties.

About the same time, Yancey received a call from Steve Shields, Yancey’s coach at Little Rock. Shields had been released as an assistant at Southern Miss and looked to return to central Arkansas. He began training players as well.

Quickly, parents in the area began hearing about the training and quality coaching and were attending drop-in workouts. A clinic was also held. Most of the training was being done at the gym at the old Fitness Unlimited building in Benton.

In the fall, Shields took a job working with the city of North Little Rock. The growing Academy needed another coach. Yancey never expected to be hands-on with instruction, but he filled Shields’ spot. Working with the kids has rekindled Yancey’s love for the game that burned bright when he was the age of his pupils.

After earning all-state honors at Sheridan for two seasons, Yancey started at center from 2000-03 at Little Rock, graduating a year early with a degree in business.

“[Training] isn’t what I wanted to do on the front end, but I fell in love with training,” Yancey said. “I really enjoy it and being in the gym. I didn’t want to do it because I am not as educated as Bart is. I just wanted to help him with the organization.

“This summer, I helped train so many kids and went through a learning process where I was in the gym two months every day for hours before I felt comfortable enough to say to a player’s parents that I know what I am doing. I could say, ‘I’m not as good as Bart, but it’s worth paying me to train your kid.’”

Also, the Fall Arkansas Hoops Academy inked a deal with the city of Benton to house some group training sessions, including a beginner session, at the River Center.

“The River Center is a first-class facility, and for us to have access to that gym is a game-changer,” said Daryl Macon (a former Arkansas star and NBA G League guard), who loved working out there this summer. He drove from Little Rock every day for 42 days to get ready for the NBA season.”

Even though Reid spends much of his time training elite clients such as Macon and former Arkansas star and NBA veteran Joe Johnson, as well as the state’s top prep players, such as Khalen “K.K.” Robinson of Bryant, who recently committed to the University of Arkansas, and current Razorback players, Reid has a knack for teaching younger kids. He not only tutors players in Saline County but also Hot Springs and his native Sheridan.

“The key training methodology for me is, I am teaching game-specific footwork and not just skills,” Reid said. “There is skill development and game enhancement. Being part of that Drew Hanlen area, I am focused on game transfer. My kids have done extremely well in games, and they take what they are doing in the gym to the court. That is what got me in high demand early.”

Yancey and Reid want to continue to grow the Arkansas Hoops Academy, with Saline County as a solid anchor.

“When you look at high school sports, success doesn’t just happen,” Yancey said. “The Bryant football team didn’t just get good miraculously. That’s not how it works. Those kids have been playing together since they were 5. They have all progressed along the way.

“Khalen Robinson didn’t just get good all of a sudden. He’s been working with Bart for three years. A community doesn’t just get good in basketball. Kids are working in the gym. You can plug Bart in anywhere — Cabot, or Conway, and he is a game-changer. In the next couple of years, people are going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, how did this many college players come out of Saline and Grant counties?’”