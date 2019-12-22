Station, curbing cancer dovetail

North Little Rock Assistant Fire Chief Beau Buford discusses plans for the new Station 6 in the Levy area. Plans include a decontamination room and airlock for firefighters to help prevent work-related cancers.

The North Little Rock Fire Department is placing an emphasis on limiting the amount of cancerous materials that firefighters come into contact with, and those efforts will extend to a new station that will be built in the Levy area.

Station 6 will open sometime next year at 3919 and 3921 Pike Ave., officials said. The city purchased the 2.2 acres in March for $356,000.

Architectural plans for the new station include a decontamination room, a first for the city's Fire Department, according to Assistant Fire Chief Beau Buford.

The "decon room" will contain two showers and will allow firefighters to wash off hazardous materials before entering the airlock and going into the living quarters. The station also will have a "turn-out" room where protective equipment will be stored, and the room will be equipped with a positive-pressure system to prevent any off-gassing of contaminants getting into the station.

"There might be other fire departments that are doing something along the lines of decon, but I believe our station will be the first [in the state] to have a decon room and an airlock," Buford said.

Cancer prevention is a primary goal for the department.

"We didn't think of cancer and stuff like that before, when most of these stations were built, but now we are aware," Buford said. "Guys in the past would be covered in smoke and Sheetrock, and you wouldn't really think about it."

In 2010, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health researchers began a multiyear study that concluded that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths compared with the general population.

President Donald Trump signed legislation in 2018 requiring the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to set up a registry of firefighters that will track links between workplace exposures and cancer.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently signed three bills that officials say have moved Arkansas to the nation's forefront in cancer protection of firefighters.

Buford said members of the North Little Rock Fire Department have seen fellow firefighters diagnosed with cancer, and this year the department decided to place a strong emphasis on preventive measures.

The department recently implemented the mandatory use of the DECON/pak Portable Decontamination System, a self-contained agent proportioning and rinse application system, at the scene of fires.

"We use it after every fire to remove about 80% of contaminants from the fire off of our protective clothing," Buford said. "Firefighters are also required to use body cleansing wipes on their open spaces before reentering the truck."

Buford said the department also will remove all carpet from its fire stations by 2021 to help eliminate the possibility of cancerous contagions being trapped in the fabric.

"This is a very important issue for us, and Fire Station 6 is kind of the hallmark for it," he said.

Funding for the Station 6 project comes from part of the 1% city sales tax package that North Little Rock voters approved in 2017. A portion of the package will provide $10 million over five years for new or renovated fire stations.

Funds from the package also will be used for a new police and courts building, as well as street and drainage work citywide.

Environmental and soil studies have delayed the Station 6 project. One of the buildings that used to sit on the property has been demolished, and the other is being analyzed as a possible site for vehicle storage, Buford said.

"Evidently in the 1950s they worked on cars on the property, so before we could do anything we had to get the results back on the environmental study," he said. "Also, November and December are a terrible time to start anything."

The Fire Department hired an architectural firm and is in discussions with a construction company, Buford said.

"A building has been demolished, and the site has been prepped," he said. "We hope to break ground sometime in February or March."

Replacing the Levy station, which was built in 1964, was a priority. It had the most deficiencies, which included cracked ceiling beams, crumbling concrete blocks within its walls and leaks in the roof.

The station's service area covers all of Levy and Park Hill, and assists the Central Fire Station near downtown, Fire Chief Gerald Tucker said.

"It's our busiest running station," Tucker said previously. "Last year it was right at 2,900 calls."

