Thanks to city, cheery lights to live on

It's like a Christmas wish come true for Richard Hodo.

The city of Van Buren will take over his home's beloved, long-running Christmas light display, Mayor Joe Hurst said Friday.

"I'm just really proud the tradition will continue," Hodo said. "Even if it may not be at our house, it will be in our city."

Hodo, 76, and his wife, Helen, have put together the elaborate display at their home at 1205 Woodland Creek Circle for 24 years, but Richard Hodo decided this year would be its last after Helen, 83, died in November.

The display features 100,000-150,000 lights, and numerous physical elements. Some are traditional, such as a sleigh with reindeer, but many are special to the Hodo house. There are display scenes from Jesus' life, including his crucifixion, a giant American flag and, on some nights, a live Grinch who breaks out of jail.

Machines even pump out fake snow during certain songs.

The Hodos had stayed at their Van Buren home every night from about Thanksgiving until Christmas for the past 23 years as tens of thousands of people visited the display.

Sometimes they went outside, but often they stayed inside as Richard operated cameras that transmitted a live feed from outdoors. He and Helen could look at the display and visitors, children and adults, laughing and singing along as the display flashed in sync with Christmas music.

Hodo doesn't want to continue the tradition without Helen.

"Now I'm here, and I'm by myself inside watching," Hodo said. "And it's not the same."

The display attracts about 10,000-12,000 cars annually. Visitors can see the display every night from 5 to 11 p.m. until Christmas Day.

Hodo said he never imagined the display would grow so much, but every year he felt the need to create new elements to provide a different experience for visitors. He said he attended a trade show once or twice a year in Las Vegas to scout new pieces, and estimates his total investment is around $50,000 in equipment alone.

Much of the display's design and setup have been done by Raymond Harvey, who has worked on the project for about 16 years through a Christmas-decorating business. The business has scaled back, but the displays he created for the Hodo home have only gotten more elaborate.

"It's a good labor of love," Harvey said.

The response from the community is what matters most, Hodo said, and past years have been filled with touching gestures from longtime visitors.

Once, an area man serving in the military called his wife so he could see the display from Japan on video. He thanked Hodo for putting it together and for that year's theme, which honored the military.

Another year, a woman stopped by in March with a handmade blanket. She told Hodo she had lost her husband the year before, and she frequented the display in the run-up to Christmas. It made the holidays a little more bearable, she said, so she crafted the blanket as a thank you.

He still has it.

But all the hours at the house, where he must stay every night during the weeks the display runs to make sure everything functions, are too much without Helen's company.

"It's been a hard, hard decision for me to say this is it, but things have got to change, and it's changed for me," Hodo said. "I've got to change my direction now, too, since she's not here."

Hodo offered to donate the $50,000 worth of equipment to the city, and Harvey offered to donate his expertise and time to help make it happen, but the city didn't immediately accept.

Hurst said he needed to make sure the city would be able to support the endeavor, which requires time and money to maintain. He said Friday that he knows the city can support it, in part with donations that help fund the Fourth of July celebration.

