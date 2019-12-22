Top 10 In Review

At the end of 2018, these were the stories we thought would have lasting impact on the arts in Northwest Arkansas.
AMP announces expansion.
Shiloh Museum turns 50 beautifully.
Music makes NWA more like Austin every minute.
The Momentary hires a leader.
Theater companies set the stage in new spaces.
Cultural Arts Corridor has the potential to radically change the Fayetteville cityscape.
TV and film finding new footing in Northwest Arkansas.
Rogers Historical Museum renovates, opens Hailey Ford Building.
Theater companies premiering new works, sending others on the road.
Bicycles spin into region's top entertainment.
