Turkey lawmakers back Libya military pact

Turkey's parliament approved Saturday a military pact to support Libya's internationally recognized government, in a first step before a possible deployment of personnel to help with defense training and guidance if requested by the Tripoli government.

To be able to deploy troops in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration needs to send a separate motion for a vote by lawmakers and such a move could follow if the North African nation asks for it, Emrullah Isler, the Turkish president's envoy to Tripoli, said Thursday. He ruled out any deployment of combat troops. The government of United Nations-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj approved the pact with Turkey on Thursday.

Erdogan has previously expressed Turkey's readiness to deploy soldiers in OPEC-member Libya should the country request it. For months, Sarraj's forces have been fending off an offensive on the capital by commander Khalifa Hifter, who is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The Turkish president's position has fueled concern that the Libyan conflict is tipping deeper into a grinding proxy war.

"Along with Turkey, it is important for all countries who have similar agreements, to extend support without hesitation to the call for help from Libya's legitimate government as recognized by the U.N. for the future of the country,' Isler said late Friday on Twitter, without elaborating.

Turkey's move is aimed at countering Hifter, whose forces are backed by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group that's headed by an ally of President Vladimir Putin. The expanding conflict has alarmed the U.S., which is now pressing harder for a peace deal. Erdogan has argued that sending troops at the request of Sarraj's government wouldn't contravene a U.N. arms embargo on Libya in place since 2011.

Hifter already controls most of Libya's oil facilities as well as territory in the country's east and south, and he's seeking to seize the biggest prize -- Tripoli -- ahead of any peace settlement. His Libyan National Army militia accuses Sarraj's government of being beholden to militias and extremists, which Sarraj denies. The deployment of Russian mercenaries since September has further complicated international efforts to end the fighting.

Erdogan is keen to avoid a face-off with Russia in Libya but still criticized Wagner's activities.

"They are operating as Hifter's mercenaries through an institution named Wagner," Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Malaysia. "It's obvious who pays them. It's not right for us to be a mere spectator against this. We've done what we could until now, and we'll continue to do so."

Libya has been wracked by violence ever since the NATO-backed ouster of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, with the instability allowing it to become a bastion for Islamist radicals and a magnet for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Turkey and Libya also approved this month a contentious maritime demarcation deal as Ankara attempts to assert its power over areas of the eastern Mediterranean where major gas finds have been made in recent years.

Information for this article was contributed by Taylan Bilgic of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/22/2019