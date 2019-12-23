The Nation in Brief

Crews work Sunday to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., after a chain-reaction crash involving more than 60 vehicles. Dozens of people were injured, but no fatalities were reported. Fog and icy road conditions were cited as factors in the pileup. Video at arkansasonline.com/1223pileup/.

69-vehicle pileup leaves dozens hurt

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. EST Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. No fatalities were reported, but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Anaya said.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy said he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

"Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other," he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.

Sixty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and 51 people were treated or transported to four local hospitals, Anaya said Sunday afternoon. She said she did not have details on the extent of the victims' injuries. An earlier statement from state police described some of the injuries as critical.

13 shot at party; suspect charged

CHICAGO -- One person has been charged in a shooting early Sunday at a house party that left 13 people wounded, four of them critically, Chicago police said.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference. He said shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m. The party was being held in honor of someone who was killed in April.

Chicago police announced Sunday evening that Marciano White, 37, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. White was arrested a short distance from where the party was being held, authorities said.

The victims range in age from 16 to 48 and suffered "different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies." Waller said police recovered a revolver.

Waller did not provide details on the person who was being memorialized, including that person's identity. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who visited victims on Sunday, said the party was celebrating the birthday of a person who had been killed.

Waller described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

Shooting probed at hookah lounge

BALTIMORE -- Two shooters opened fire on a crowd outside a hookah lounge in Baltimore early Sunday, wounding seven people, including at least three teenagers, police said.

The unidentified suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, began shooting around 1:45 a.m. EST, The Baltimore Sun reported. Police said they don't have a motive for the attack and were searching for the suspects.

"The criminals are just brazen," said Police Col. Richard Worley. "This guy gets out of a car with a rifle, not even a handgun, walks up the street and just opens fire on a line of people."

Responding officers found four victims, ages 17, 18, 20 and 27, with gunshot wounds, police said. The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Another three people, including a 17-year-old, sought medical attention at area hospitals, according to police and media reports.

Worley said the victims have not spoken to police about potential suspects.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/23/2019