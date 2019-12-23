Blog's vote names Little Rock 'America’s Next Top Foodie Destination'

Little Rock polled 39 percent in public voting to take the title of America’s Next Top Foodie Destination 2020 from the Chicago-based Foodie Flashpacker blog.

The list of 33 “off-the-beaten-path destinations where travel bloggers say they have found some of the best food across the country” included Portland, Maine; Ridgeland, Miss.; Walla Walla, Wash.; Torrance and Costa Mesa, Calif.; Durango, Colo.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Naples, Fla.

Voting took place last week Dec. 16-22 at foodieflashpacker.com/americas-next-hottest-foodie-destination-2020.

The blog noted that Little Rock is home to the World Cheese Dip Championship.