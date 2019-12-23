Blog's vote names Little Rock 'America’s Next Top Foodie Destination'

Jera Cobb (right), with the B A Burrito team from Jonesboro puts seasoning on cheese dip at the ninth Annual World Championship Cheese Dip Championship on Oct. 5, 2019, at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. The team won the award for best booth. ( Thomas Metthe)
Little Rock polled 39 percent in public voting to take the title of America’s Next Top Foodie Destination 2020 from the Chicago-based Foodie Flashpacker blog.
The list of 33 “off-the-beaten-path destinations where travel bloggers say they have found some of the best food across the country” included Portland, Maine; Ridgeland, Miss.; Walla Walla, Wash.; Torrance and Costa Mesa, Calif.; Durango, Colo.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Naples, Fla.
Voting took place last week Dec. 16-22 at foodieflashpacker.com/americas-next-hottest-foodie-destination-2020.
The blog noted that Little Rock is home to the World Cheese Dip Championship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.