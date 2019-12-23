Bryant police report officer-involved shooting

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
The Bryant Police Department is on the scene Monday night of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex, according to social media postings. No further information was immediately released.
This story will be updated.
