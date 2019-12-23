Ex-officer jailed on drug charges

A former Pulaski County detention officer was jailed on drug charges Saturday afternoon when Pulaski County sheriff's deputies went to his home to investigate a report that he had displayed a Pulaski County sheriff's office badge during a theft, according to an arrest report.

The report said deputies went to the North Little Rock residence of Michael Gates, 43, to retrieve the badge, and discovered a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Gates was being held without bail on felony drug charges Sunday night.

State Desk on 12/23/2019