Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Far from a white Christmas: Temperatures in 60s expected around state on holiday

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:08 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Arkansans traveling in the Natural State for Christmas can leave their heavy coats at home as temperatures are expected to stay well above average this week, including highs on the holiday in the 60s statewide.

“It’s going to be fairly tranquil weather,” said Chuck Rickard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Rickard said although there are some storm systems in other parts of the country, Arkansas will see warm weather and no rain at least through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to warm approaching the holiday with lows increasing from the mid 30s to mid 40s in Northwest Arkansas and the upper 30s to upper 40s in central areas.

Highs are expected to range from the low-to-mid 60s early this week to the upper 60s by Thursday, according to the weather service.

Rickard said these temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Rain is possible starting Friday, with chances increasing as the weekend continues, though Rickard said the forecast then is still uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT