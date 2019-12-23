Far from a white Christmas: Temperatures in 60s expected around state on holiday

Arkansans traveling in the Natural State for Christmas can leave their heavy coats at home as temperatures are expected to stay well above average this week, including highs on the holiday in the 60s statewide.

“It’s going to be fairly tranquil weather,” said Chuck Rickard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Rickard said although there are some storm systems in other parts of the country, Arkansas will see warm weather and no rain at least through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to warm approaching the holiday with lows increasing from the mid 30s to mid 40s in Northwest Arkansas and the upper 30s to upper 40s in central areas.

Highs are expected to range from the low-to-mid 60s early this week to the upper 60s by Thursday, according to the weather service.

Rickard said these temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Rain is possible starting Friday, with chances increasing as the weekend continues, though Rickard said the forecast then is still uncertain.