LB Drew Francis re-opens recruitment

Linebacker Drew Francis, who committed to former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, has announced he is re-opening his recruitment.

Francis, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Knoxville (Tenn.) West, pledged to the Razorbacks in July along with his teammate and defensive end Tyrece Edwards. He is an ESPN 3-star prospect who had offers from Vanderbilt, Purdue, Arizona, Memphis, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas signed nine prospects to national letters of intents during the early signing period on Dec. 18-20.

The Razorbacks now have commitments from Edwards and safety Mike Harris.