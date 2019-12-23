Highway agency acquires property near offices in LR

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has spent $1.4 million to acquire a 3-acre property adjacent to its Little Rock headquarters that once housed a Harley-Davidson dealership.

The property is on a frontage road near Interstate 30 and Baseline Road.

"This property is a logical fit for ARDOT given its close proximity to their central offices and tower nearby," said Casi Runnells of Colliers International/Arkansas, which represented the seller and announced the transaction.

The Arkansas Highway Commission in October signed an order authorizing the purchase "as funds become available."

The order said that "acquiring these conveniently-located properties is considered an excellent opportunity to meet our immediate and future needs."

The order also said the listed price of the property was within the fair-market value for the area.

The seller was a limited liability company, I30 HD, which acquired the property in 2012 for $1.3 million from another limited liability company, Partners Land Development II LLC, according to online records maintained by the Pulaski County assessor's office.

An appraisal report by Kenneth L. Redus Jr. of Redus Appraisal Services Inc. valued the property at $1,549,350.

The property, a total of two parcels, sits across Mabelvale Pike from the department's central offices, which are mainly in a 10-story building and adjacent buildings.

The complex also is home to the department's District 6 headquarters, which is responsible for agency maintenance and construction operations in Garland, Hot Spring, Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski and Saline counties.

The department owns property on the same side as the former Harley-Davidson dealership, but it is separated from the newly acquired property by a couple of hotels.

The property the department acquired includes a 6,040-square-foot showroom, an office mezzanine, a service garage, a retail building and two warehouses.

The department will likely use it for office space, Colliers said.

The site was vacated by Rock City Harley-Davidson last summer when its new location opened at Gateway Town Center. The dealership's parent company, Riverbike of Arkansas LLC, bought the site near Dave & Buster's in 2017 for $2.4 million in a transaction also brokered by Colliers.

Metro on 12/23/2019