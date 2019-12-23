Inmate dies while being held in Garland County jail

The booking area inside the Garland County Detention Center, photographed on July 23, 2019. - File photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

A 28-year-old male inmate died Friday at the Garland County jail, Sheriff Mike McCormick told The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record on Sunday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, the inmate was brought to the jail by "another agency" and booked in on criminal trespass charges at around 2 p.m. Friday. The news release did not identify the inmate or the other agency.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., the inmate "was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the booking area," the release stated.

"Lifesaving measures were immediately taken by on-site medical staff and LifeNet was called to the scene and continued the lifesaving efforts to no avail," spokesman Sgt. John Schroeder said in the news release.

Schroeder noted in the release that the Garland County coroner's office and the Garland County sheriff's office criminal investigation division responded to process the scene and "began a formal investigation."

"The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death. ​ This is an ongoing investigation," the release stated.