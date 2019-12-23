The World in Brief

Iraqis protest interim leader nominee

BAGHDAD -- Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces on Sunday, rejecting the nomination of what some call an Iran-backed candidate for the prime minister's post. The demonstrations came ahead of a looming midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister, but without a solution being reached.

The protesters closed roads in southern provinces including oil-rich Basra saying they won't accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail.

Iraq's leaderless uprising has roiled the country since Oct. 1, and at least 400 people have been killed since. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south. They're decrying corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system that was imposed after the 2003 U.S. invasion.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign late last month. That was after Iraq's most powerful religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, withdrew support for Abdul-Mahdi's government.

Syrian forces press assault on rebels

BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces pushed deeper in their offensive on the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country's northwest on Sunday, getting very close to a Turkish observation post in the area, opposition activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, reported shelling and airstrikes on rebel-held villages in Idlib on Sunday, saying that at least one civilian was killed.

The province of Idlib has been at the center of a push by Syrian forces under the cover of airstrikes in recent weeks, with more than a dozen villages captured.

The offensive has already forced tens of thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee, including thousands who crossed into neighboring Turkey seeking safety. The attacks resumed after a cease-fire, in place since the end of August, collapsed recently. Turkey has backed Syrian rebels in the neighboring country's civil war, now in its ninth year.

Saraqeb and Maaret al-Numan are two major rebel-held towns on the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest. The two towns have been emptied of civilians since becoming the target of the offensive, which aims to reopen the highway, closed since 2012.

Protesters seek Lebanon leader's ouster

BEIRUT -- Thousands of protesters demonstrated in central Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon on Sunday against the country's new prime minister, saying he should abandon the post because he is a member of the ruling elite.

After sunset, protesters closed several roads and highways in Beirut and other parts of the country to rally against the nomination of Hassan Diab, who was backed by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies and failed to win the backing of the main Sunni Muslim groups.

The protesters, many of whom came from northern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley, also gathered in Beirut's central Martyrs Square, one of the key places of the protests which have been underway for more than two months.

They later marched toward the parliament building guarded by scores of riot police. Unlike last week, when scuffles were reported between protesters and policemen outside the parliament, there was no violence on Sunday.

Prime Minister-designate Diab, a university professor and former education minister, will have the task of steering Lebanon out of its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. He's also taking office against the backdrop of ongoing nationwide protests against the country's ruling elite that the protesters blame for widespread corruption and mismanagement.

Philippine troops rescue two hostages

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine forces rescued two of three Indonesian hostages Sunday after a gunbattle with their captors from the Muslim militant group Abu Sayyaf in the southern jungles, a regional military commander said.

A soldier and a militant were killed in two successive firefights at dawn that allowed troops to rescue the two Indonesians in the mountainous hinterlands off Panamao town in Sulu province, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said.

Troops, backed by rocket-firing helicopters, were pursuing the militants in an effort to rescue the third Indonesian, he said.

"We have cordoned the area so we are very optimistic that we will recover the remaining Indonesian," Sobejana told reporters.

The Indonesian fishermen were kidnapped at gunpoint by the ransom-seeking militants in September off Malaysia's Sabah state and taken to their jungle bases in Sulu despite tighter security by Malaysian, Philippine and Indonesian forces to prevent such abductions along their maritime border.

