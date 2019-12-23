Juvenile justice issues examined

CONWAY -- The biggest hurdles for juvenile justice changes in the state are the lack of financial resources and the critically limited number of youth drug-and-alcohol treatment facilities, a panel of lawmakers and government officials heard last week from a group that included juvenile probation officers, disability-rights advocates and service providers.

One of the areas where this lack of resources is most apparent is in how juvenile probation officers are supported and funded, 20th Judicial Circuit Judge Troy Braswell of Conway told a panel that included Rep. Fredrick Love, D-Little Rock; Rep. Spencer Hawks, R-Conway; and Phyllis Bell, senior adviser to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"If you look at the areas with the highest commitment rate to [the state Division of Youth Services], you will also find some of the state's poorest areas. Those are also areas where funding for juvenile officers is minimal at best," Braswell said. "When you want to hire good people to come in and do an almost impossible job, the amount of work we're requiring probation officers to do is so vile. And even though they can't do it alone, they are literally the front line, the tip of the spear for everything else that we do."

The brain-storming session, held at the Faulkner County Justice Building, was sponsored by the Annie E. Casey Foundation as part of the "Reimagining Juvenile Justice Initiative" that Braswell was instrumental in drawing to Faulkner County.

Thursday's event, hosted by Faye Shepherd, juvenile justice specialist for the Administrative Office of the Courts, was the result of requests from numerous juvenile justice interest groups -- such as probation officers, representatives from Disability Rights Arkansas and service providers -- to gain a better understanding of how potential policy changes move through the committee and legislative processes.

"It's time to look at the way we've been doing things," Shepherd said. "We need to be looking at how we can transform the policy and practices of juvenile justice."

Arkansas is on the cusp of making "some really amazing changes," Shepherd said, speaking of Arkansas Act 189 of 2019, which was passed in the most recent legislative session.

The new law requires every youth tried for a crime to receive a formal risk assessment -- such as the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth -- before sentencing. Act 189 of 2019 also bans incarcerating children who commit misdemeanor offenses and are assessed as "low-risk."

The law will be in force statewide by July 2020.

Braswell, who also serves as the circuit court's juvenile-court judge, implemented an assessment system four years ago in his district.

When a youth receives a criminal citation, he is evaluated by the court's juvenile probation office, using tools such as the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth and the Risk Assessment and Behavioral Health Screening.

The initiative is used to help identify youth offenders who can be safely diverted from juvenile detention into other community intervention programs.

In January of this year, Braswell also started using the Detention Assessment Tool, which is done in real time, when a law enforcement officer calls the juvenile probation office and says he believes a youth should be arrested.

Hawks, who started working with Braswell when the former was on the Faulkner County Quorum Court, said the changes in the system are the "right thing to do" for the state as a whole.

"It's the economical thing to do in order to make sure these kids don't end up trapped in the system," Hawks said.

Braswell said the place to start is with the probation officers, who typically work heavy caseloads and have low salaries, which leads to high turnover rates across the state.

"There's not a single person who is doing it for the money because I've seen their salaries," Braswell said.

Circuit judges are given authority by Arkansas law to oversee juvenile probation officers or have the services contracted out to a community-based provider. The average salary for a juvenile probation officer in Faulkner County is $35,708 plus insurance and retirement benefits, Braswell said. The salaries come out of Faulkner County's general budget.

"When we are talking about bringing people in with diverse backgrounds and different skill sets, we've got to be able to offer something that entices people to come in and do this hard work," Braswell said.

Love told the group that the time is now to take funding requests to the governor and the legislators because the fiscal legislative session begins in April 2020.

"I'm not driving the agenda, but if these are things that matter most to you, those are the things you have to bring up. If they are our priorities, if we want to say juveniles are our priority, then we need to fund the juvenile system," Love said. "It's plain and simple. If you've got $100 and you want $50 to go here -- this is not rocket science. Seriously. The state has a finite amount of money. If you want to make it a priority, we need to bring it forth. But the more you take out of the system, the less you have to divvy up."

Likewise, work to change state law and policy pertaining to juvenile justice needs to be done now, Love added.

"We're in a critical time," Love said.

Hawks echoed Love's sentiments.

"This is the way to do it right here," Hawks said. "I can take this. Start your dialogue."

Jennifer Craun, juvenile justice division director for Administrative Office of the Courts, said there is an Arkansas Supreme Court commission that works in child welfare and juvenile justice. That group will "likely come up with some proposals" for the next regular legislative session, Craun said.

Other challenges facing the juvenile justice system include hiring and retaining qualified staff members and attracting more service providers to "difficult" geographic areas, providing mediation in the K-12 school setting, having consistent data collection across the state and addressing the critical lack statewide of juvenile drug-and-alcohol treatment facilities.

"Arkansas significantly lacks the ability to treat drug addiction for juvenile offenders. It is the biggest area of need in treatment for juvenile justice. There is nowhere," Braswell said. "If I have a young girl that does not have the financial wherewithal from family to pay for her to go get treatment somewhere, there's nowhere in Arkansas to send her. There's nowhere."

Love said the priority taken before the Legislature needs to be drug treatment for youths.

"As a group, you all have to come together to put your priorities into perspective," Love said. "I've never heard drug treatment for juveniles in that conversation. If this is a priority, then something needs to shift at the Capitol."

Bell said the group is on the right track to create change in the juvenile justice system but that communities must take control of the issue as a whole.

"I see it as a family unit, and those kids are part of the family and they are part of that community," Bell said. "We can say that kids can get into bad things, but if we don't see what the circumstances are around that's causing the crisis in that family and understand that, then things are going to be more negative in the future for that community if they don't take ownership."

