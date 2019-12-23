Kendal Briles named Razorbacks' offensive coordinator

Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles works on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendal Briles was named offensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas on Monday.

Briles, 37, who interviewed on campus with Coach Sam Pittman last Monday, had been in contract discussions last week and signed a letter of agreement last Friday. Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek signed the agreement on Saturday.

Briles will be paid $1 million per season, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a public records request.

The term of his agreement will run from Jan. 1, 2020 until Feb. 28, 2021, but it can be extended for two more seasons upon the recommendation of Pittman.

Briles will be the first offensive coordinator at Arkansas to hit the $1 million salary mark and the second-highest paid assistant on Pittman’s staff behind defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who will make $1.2 million.

“We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas,” Pittman said in a UA release. “They will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building.

“Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."